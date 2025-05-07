Nigerian rapper Odumodu Blvck has explained the extent of Davido’s support for him in a recent interview

In a video interview, the music star disclosed that the 30BG boss gave his girlfriend N10 million after the Headies

Odumodu Blvck’s disclosure about Davido’s generosity was met with interesting reactions from Nigerians

Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Gbugbemi Ojogwu, aka Odumodu Blvck, has shared how singer Davido gave his girlfriend N10 million.

According to the Pity This Boy crooner, the 30BG boss, with the real name David Adeleke, decided to reward his girlfriend financially after the 17th edition of the Headies Award.

Recall that during the 2025 Headies, Odumodu Blvck won the highly coveted Next Rated Award, and Davido was the one who presented it on stage. A few days later, Odumodu Blvck had an interview with Beat 99.9 FM where he spoke about it.

During the interview, Odumodu, who has been known to openly celebrate Davido, described the 30BG boss as his brother. He then mentioned that the billionaire’s son gave his girlfriend N10 million because of the supporting role she played in his winning the Headies Award.

In his words:

“Shout out to Davido, that’s my brother. Two days ago, he sent N10 million to my girlfriend. He just sent it to her for being a real one because she was really part of the success of me winning that stuff. She did a whole campaign and stuff like that, a real one.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Odumodu praises Davido

After Odumodu Blvck disclosed that Davido gave his girlfriend N10 million as a gift, the video went viral, and many Nigerians reacted. The majority of them praised the 30BG boss.

Mavmozelle said:

“David, the man after God's heart.”

Official_halleedewuyi wrote:

“OBO for the realest reasons 🙌🔥🔥🔥.”

Churchill_777 wrote:

“Davido in the morning, Davido in the afternoon, Davido in the evening. Na wetin my doctor tell me.”

Babeyworthy_xx said:

“And you this hater reading this with your hatred heart still dey hate my man❤️❤️❤️❤️ Shout to baddest forever.”

Joymark01 wrote:

“Make government ban all Davido haters 😂😂 we don complete #30bgang.”

Skinbrandchic said:

“Why would anyone hate @davido Obo is blessed 😍.”

Jerry_abe said:

“We need know Kala babe o😂.”

Ampreshii said:

“You are a really rare being @davido ....more grace.”

Marl_onthebeat said:

“Kala go lie?”

Odumodu Blvck explains refusal to leave Headies stage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Odumodu Blvck explained what happened to him on stage at the 2025 Headies Awards.

Recall that on April 27, 2025, during the 17th Headies, Odumodu Blvck won the highly coveted Next Rated Award and took to the stage with his entourage to receive it.

However, while giving a long acceptance speech, the rapper’s microphone was turned off, but he refused to leave the stage without completing his speech.

A few days after the Headies Awards, Odumodu Blvck took to his official X page to give more details on what happened. According to the Dog Eat Dog crooner, his microphone was turned off because he was talking about Jesus.

