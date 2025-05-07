Davido has continued to ignite conversations around football and Cristiano Ronaldo aka CR7

Recall that the music bragged about being invited by the Portuguese player to watch one of his matches and dine with him later

Details disclosed by the 5IVE hitmaker made an inquisitive X user share details of a football score relating to the singer’s post

Nigerian superstar David Adeleke aka Davido has come under fire after a football fanatic decided to unearth findings about a recent claim he made with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer ignited reactions on the internet after he indirectly bragged about knowing renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, aka CR7.

Netizens counter Davido over claims he made with Cristiano Ronaldo. Credit: @davido, @cristiano

The Afrobeats sensation in an X post on May 6, humorously claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo had "personally invited" him to witness a Manchester United game at the historic stadium.

According to the 5IVE hitmaker, they planned the visit to last all evening, including dinner, celebration, and post-match leisure.

However, the mood suddenly changed following the team's devastating loss.

Davido further mentioned that Cristiano Ronaldo, who was supposed to have hosted an evening with them, angrily left them and went to his house.

Davido exposed?

An X user known to be a football fan shared the score result of the 2021 match Davido watched at Old Trafford, where he claimed the alleged incident took place.

The screenshot showed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s team Manchester United won against Atalanta with 3-2.

The X user wrote:

“Davido Otunba Lamba.”

See screenshots below:

Netizens drag Davido over Cristiano Ronaldo. Credit: @davido, @cristiano

Netizens react to Davido’s claims

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mariomakez_ said:

"Davido is just too creative. He 1 billion percent knows it will play this way. Mission accomplished for him 😂."

az_williamz wrote:

"OBO non mention team or year’ poor Nigerians non wan just believe say Davido and Ronaldo fit get connection🤣 naija I hail oh😂."

nu3lson said:

"Bro always be capping and imagining things that didn't happen, should have been born a female."

goma__e said:

"No evidence 😂😂😂 baba bloow lie for this one 😂😂."

kelvin__kertz said:

"The importance of VAR can’t be overemphasized. Perfect review from the VAR team 😂."

thedreamer433 said:

"TO be completely honest with you the issue with DAVIDO to me is the urge to involve himself in every trending issue hence he makes some blunder at times , I know this might not be his intention but he kinda cooked up the story just to fit into that last nights semi final."

futballpunter said:

"If this is how y’all checkmate ur govt when things go wrong, this country could hv been a better place 😂😂."

ennyjay_a.r.m said:

"God know why gun is not legalize in Nigeria he was talking about another match and una Dey talk another match."

