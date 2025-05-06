Kiddwaya’s billionaire father Terry Waya appears to have captured the interest of young Nigerians on the internet

This is coming days after the flamboyant businessman bragged about his net worth in a media interview that went viral

Mr Waya’s recent social media indicating his luxurious lifestyle left many ladies online swooning over him

Nigerian billionaire Terry Waya and the father of Big Brother Naija star Kiddwaya has caused tension online after making known his net worth.

The flamboyant businessman revealed the information during an interview with Romanian media personality Oana Irimia, who asked him directly about his current net worth.

The Benue-born billionaire claimed that his net worth is around $2.2 billion.

The interviewer hesitated in her "tracks" and stumbled for a moment, as she couldn't believe what she heard.

Few thats after the viral media chat, Legit.ng observed that young Nigerian women started becoming flirty towards the billionaire on his TikTok account where he posts without locking the comment section.

Some of the comments gushed about his looks, while others directed him to the DM, insulting that a message was waring for him there.

Mr Waya posted a video of himself in a private setting, which drew the majority of the flirty comments.

He mentioned that he was leaving Bucharest to Monaco.

He wrote:

“Leaving Bucharest to Monaco this morning. #tiktokviral #viralditiktok #trendingvideo.”

See his post below:

See screenshots from Waya's comments

Kiddwaya brags about chopping life with dad

Recall, former reality star Kiddwaya, notable for his lavish lifestyle and the wealth of his father, got fans' attention.

In a video, he was seen taking a walk with his father outside a massive building, and this got his fans talking.

According to Kiddwaya, when he and his father enjoy life together, it makes sense, and he used the trending word demure in his post.

Nigerians react Kiddwaya’s dad’s post

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments below:

Queen wrote:

“God gave U everything except my number papa😩😩 y could U travel alone😍😂😂😂😂.”

jerryqueen_01 said:

"He’s not old , he was just born early got me rolling 😂."

thrifted_kitchen wrote:

"God gave you everything except my number…….maaaaaad😂. Una dey talk for that app o! Ahhh😂."

hiebywhumey said:

"Easy dark chocolate 😂😂😂😂 whalai TikTok nah another ogba family reunion."

wanny_j said:

"The hustle is real 😂 he is not old he just came early 😂😂😂this one off me."

mb_posh_palace said:

"Hunger really dey naija 😂😂sending love from Dubai.,"

chikadibia_light_ wrote:

"Chineke nnam😂, for man wey my grandpa fine pass?😢😢😢"

lil_nanya said:

"😂😂😂our enjoyment minister ahhhh the man too like enjoyment ooooo."

Kiddwaya’s billionaire dad spotted with Oyinbo babe Legit.ng also reported that father of Big Brother Naija reality TV star Kiddwaya, became a topic of discussion after a recent social gathering.

The billionaire tycoon was seen among his money-making colleagues at an event as they exchanged pleasantries.

But one thing quickly struck the attention of Nigerians, and that was the elegant Caucasian lady who was sitting right beside the reality TV star's dad.

