Singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, broke the internet after he announced that he is separated from his wife and actress Annie Idibia

His post has triggered a backlash from some Nigerians and a media personality Ossai Ovie Success joined

Ossai Success said that the timing of the divorce announcement is wrong on 2Baba's part, and he outlined Annie's recent struggles

Media personality Ossai Ovie Success has made a case for Nollywood actress and singer 2Baba's wife, Annie Idibia, after the African Queen hitmaker announced that he is getting a divorce from her.

Success was displeased with the news and decided to share his take. He noted that the timing 2Baba chose was wrong considering that his wife lost the twin babies in her womb last year (2024).

2baba: Ossai Ovie Success lambasts singer's timing of announcing divorce. Image credit: @2Baba, @Ossia Ovie Success

Ossai Success defends Annie Idibia

According to Ossai, who is a senior special assistant on media to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta state, the past months have been hell for Annie, considering the intense backlash she has faced online.

He added that if the True Love crooner was serious about their separation, he should have waited for a more opportune time. In addition, Success said that this poorly timed announcement is not only insensitive but also disappointing, especially given Annie's recent struggles.

See Ossai Success' Facebook post in the link.

Fans react to Success' take on 2Baba

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Ossai Ovie Success tackles 2Baba for announcing his divorce from Annie Idibia below:

@Patience Ntinu Emmanuel commented:

"I guess a separation is needed because it's too much for Annie to bear. I pray God give them peace."

@Alex Danagogo Opiri wrote:

"Na your own you don talk. I'm proud of 2baba, abi na when him die first we go know say him dey suffer."

@Prosper Egbedi Oghenero reacted:

"He is the one that wear the shoe and knows where is paining him."

Chris Ifeanyi Godwin commented:

"Do you know 2Baba's own struggles? For him to announce end of marriage it's obvious he is tired. Can't you see he's already drained, didn't you watch the video? Let everyone go their separate ways and have peace."

@Chris Domin said:

"The young man has tolerate enough from her. She isn't planning to change. For how long would he condone her misconducts?"

Ann Umukoro noted:

"Mr time keeper, allow them rest. The marriage is no longer working. No need to force things before we hear story that touch. the heart"

@Ann Umukoro stated:

"You guys always goes emotional when it comes to women without hearing his own side of the story. Omoh if he is no longer comfortable with her den so be it no hard feelings."

2baba insists separation from Annie is true

Legit.ng earlier reported that 2Baba had addressed the viral post about his Instagram page being hacked after he announced he and his wife Annie Idibia Macaulay have filed for a divorce.

The African Queen crooner released a video to clear the air as the reports of his separation from his long-time lover Annie.

Idibia continue to gain attention 2Baba's video has also sparked outrage from many Nigerians including media personality Toke Makinwa.

