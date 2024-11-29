Media personality Ossai Ovie Success has shared his take on the decision of billionaire businessman Jowi Zaza to wear black outfits at his traditional marriage

Success also complained about Jowi Zaza's face cap and noted that his dressing was inappropriate for the occasion

He further spoke about the influence of money among some people and stated that the businessman's action was a disrespect to the elders

The traditional marriage of billionaire businessman and chief executive officer of Jezco Oil and Lubricants, Joseph Eze Okafor Jr., better known as Jowi Zaza, has continued to gain traction. It caused Ossai Ovie Success to share his take.

Ossai Ovie Success complains about Jowi Zaza's outfit and cap at his traditional marriage.

Source: Instagram

Success, who is the senior special assistant on media to Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, said Jowi Zaza's decision to wear a black outfit and face cap at his marriage ceremony was an insult to the elders who blessed the union.

He said he was disappointed and noted that being wealthy should not make people disrespect elders. Though he was happy the businessman was getting married, he felt his decision not to wear the Igbo traditional attire on his special day was disrespectful to his heritage.

Success also blamed the elders for not mandating the 39-year-old to take off his cap during prayers, and his post spurred comments from Nigerians.

See Ossai Ovie Success' post on Jowi Zaza in the link.

Reactions as Ossai Success drags Jowi Zaza

Check out some of the reactions to Ovie Success' comment on Jowizazaa's traditional marriage outfit below:

@Prince Onyee Uzouku:

"Dem tell you say big man get your time."

@Adoh Chbuogwu Alexander:

"Nor blame am, sometimes pressure dey remove sense."

@Johnson Miracle Awilika:

"Maybe he has personal reasons and the in-laws didn't complain, so rest."

@Agba General:

"You are correct. Its an insult to our culture."

@Amos Dauda:

"I'm sure the in-laws are very okay with him. Stop insinuating abeg."

Jowi Zaza flaunts Mercedes Maybach

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jowi Zaza has got Nigerians talking on social media after a video was spotted on his Instagram story.

A beautiful black car identified as one of the latest automobiles made by Mercedes Benz was spotted in the video.

While many congratulated Jowi Zaza, others vowed to ensure they become rich, and some questioned how he got his money.

