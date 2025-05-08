Mohamed Salah says Paris Saint-Germain were the best team Liverpool faced this season in all competitions

The Liverpool star has backed the French champions to beat Inter Milan in the Champions League final

PSG are aiming to win their first-ever Champions League title, while Inter Milan targets a fourth crown

Mohamed Salah, fresh off another sensational season with Liverpool, has made his prediction for the upcoming 2025 UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan.

Despite Liverpool’s painful round of 16 exit at the hands of PSG, the Egyptian forward has backed the French champions to go all the way and lift their first-ever UCL title.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is backing Paris Saint-Germain to win the 2025 UEFA Champions League trophy. Photo by Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Salah’s prediction came during an interview with French outlet L’Équipe, where he reflected on Liverpool’s tense two-legged encounter with PSG.

Liverpool had secured a 1-0 win in the first leg thanks to an outstanding performance from Alisson Becker, but the Parisians turned the tie around at Anfield and went on to win via penalty shoot-out.

Even in defeat, Salah was full of praise for Luis Enrique’s men, recalling how PSG were unfortunate in the first leg and dominant in the second.

Salah admitted that PSG deserved to advance and revealed he congratulated their players post-match, urging them to go and win the tournament.

"It was their day and I shook their hands and said to their players after 'congratulations, go and win' and that's it. We faced the best team in Europe in that tie."

PSG’s road to the final

PSG have looked like a team on a mission this season, powering through the knockout stages with composure and quality.

Players of Paris Saint-Germain run in celebration after taking the lead in their Champions League semifinal second leg against Arsenal. Photo by Neal Simpson

Source: Getty Images

After dramatically eliminating Liverpool, they knocked out Aston Villa in the quarter-finals before facing Arsenal next in the semi-finals and came out on top with a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Fabian Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi sealed the deal in the second leg at the Parc des Princes, sending PSG into their first final since 2020, per Sky Sports.

Luis Enrique’s side has grown stronger with each game and now stands just one win away from making history.

The French club, often criticised for failing to perform on the biggest European stage, has an opportunity to silence the doubters and claim their first Champions League trophy.

Inter Milan stand in the way of history

PSG’s final hurdle will be a well-drilled and experienced Inter Milan side.

The Italian giants booked their spot in the final after a thrilling semi-final tie against Barcelona, which ended 7-6 on aggregate.

With a rich European pedigree, having won the competition three times, in 1964, 1965, and 2010, Inter Milan will not be fazed by the occasion.

But despite Inter’s legacy and form, Salah believes this is PSG’s moment. With world-class talent across the pitch and the hunger to make history, the French champions have the tools to finally conquer Europe.

The Champions League final will take place in Munich on May 31 at the Allianz Arena, the home ground of Bayern Munich.

PSG dump Arsenal out of UCL

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal’s hopes of reaching the UEFA Champions League final have been dashed after Paris Saint-Germain's second-leg victory on May 7, in the second leg of the semi-final.

Mikel Arteta's men travelled to Parc des Princes after a 1-0 first-leg defeat in London, only for the Parisians to seal a 3-1 aggregate win and secure their place in the final this season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng