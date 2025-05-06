Inter Milan defeated Barcelona 6-5 on aggregate after a dramatic 7-goal clash

Francesco Acerbi scores stoppage-time equaliser; Frattesi nets winner in extra time

Inter Milan return to the Champions League final for the first time since 2023

Inter Milan produced a first-half masterclass at the San Siro to take control of the second-leg semi-final tie against Barcelona.

With a 3-3 aggregate lead going into the game, the Nerazzurri extended their advantage through a clinical strike from Lautaro Martínez and a composed penalty from Hakan Calhanoglu.

The goals gave Inter a 2-0 lead on the night and 5-3 on aggregate.

Barcelona looked shell-shocked as Inter dominated possession and tempo, putting one foot firmly in the Champions League final.

Barcelona’s electric second-half comeback

However, the second half saw a resurgent Barcelona flip the script with an incredible fightback.

Eric García gave the Catalans hope by slamming home a volley in the 54th minute.

Just six minutes later, Dani Olmo found the net to make it 2-2 on the night and 5-4 on aggregate.

The momentum was firmly in Barcelona’s favour, and they appeared to have completed the turnaround when Raphinha scored in the 87th minute, giving them a 3-2 lead and a 6-5 aggregate advantage.

The Brazil international made an astonishing piece of history as his goal made it 21 contributions this season - 13 goals, eight assists.

According to talkSPORT, it equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s 21 goals from the 2013/14 season with Real Madrid, a watermark that looked like it would never be matched.

The San Siro crowd was silenced, but Inter were not done yet.

Late drama and extra-time heroics

With the match slipping away, Inter Milan summoned their fighting spirit.

Deep into stoppage time, centre-back Francesco Acerbi popped up with a last-gasp equaliser to level the match 3-3 and 6-6 on aggregate, forcing extra time.

The momentum swung again, and Inter Milan capitalised quickly as just nine minutes into the added period, substitute Davide Frattesi delivered the decisive blow, slotting home to make it 4-3 and 7-6 on aggregate.

Despite Barcelona’s late attempts, the Italians held firm to secure their spot in the Champions League final for the first time since 2023.

Inter Milan’s amazing comeback was a testament to their resilience, composure, and never-say-die attitude.

In one of the greatest Champions League thrillers in recent memory, the Nerazzurri proved they are true contenders for the crown.

Simone Inzaghi’s men will now await the winner between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal to know their opponents in the 2025 Champions League final to be staged in Munich.

PSG take a 1-0 advantage over Paris after stunning the Gunners in front of their fans at the Emirates Stadium with a superb Ousmane Dembele goal.

Inter defender praises Lamine Yamal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni has heaped praise on Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, calling him the best player he has ever faced.

The Italian international described the 17-year-old as “exceptional” and credited Yamal’s remarkable football intelligence and creativity.

Reflecting on their previous encounter, Bastoni said Inter have learned from their mistakes in the first leg and plan to adjust their approach for the second leg at San Siro.

