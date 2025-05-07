Barcelona's defeat to Inter Milan in the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League has got Nigerians talking

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to drag Bishop Papa Frank Lloyd, the spiritual leader of the Light Bearer International Ministries in Port Harcourt, over false prophecy

The cleric in his earlier prophecy predicted that the Spanish side would defeat Inter Milan on Tuesday night, but the Italian side knocked Barcelona out of the UEFA Champions League

Nigerians have taken to social media and dragged A Nigerian pastor, Bishop Papa Frank Lloyd, the spiritual leader of the Light Bearer International Ministries in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

In a viral video, the cleric boldly predicted the outcomes of the UEFA Champions League matches involving Inter Milan, Arsenal, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain. He stated that Spanish club Barcelona would triumph over Italian side Inter Milan to secure a spot in the grand finale.

Addressing the highly entertaining reverse fixture between PSG and Arsenal, the self-acclaimed commander general of the prophetic said it would be the “final before the final.”

Following Tuesday, May 6, the match between Inter Milan and Barcelona, where the Spanish side was knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by the Italian opponent, some Nigerians have taken to social media and dragged the pastor for the wrong prediction.

A social media influencer with the handle @OurFavOnlineDoc took to social media and reshared the video of the cleric after Barcelona suffered the defeat. He said:

"Can someone please forward the result of tonight’s game to the Commandant General of the Prophetic Kingdom? Can someone please tell Prophet that the blue jersey he saw, thinking it was Barca, is like Inter Milan."

Nigerians' reaction to Barcelona's loss to Inter

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the video and condemned the prediction. Below are some of their comments.

Samuel Ajayi wrote:

"Ministers of the gospel should just stick to this gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ. Not football foretelling, which motivates members to do online betting."

Arinze Odira commented:

"Many of his followers would have played ‘sure odds’ with this prophecy. I wonder what he will tell his followers next Sunday. Will his followers continue to follow him now that his prophecy is fake?"

Uche reacted:

"90 min, Baba go don they speak in tongue thinking say him ticket enter."

Amiable Festy said:

"In a serious society, this false prophecy is enough to close down his ministry for good. But Africans are a bunch of gullible followers."

Adex tweeted:

"Barcelona is a good example of working hard and dying poor."

See the video here:

Barcelona fans hold a Thanksgiving service

Legit.ng earlier reported that a group of Barcelona fans held a Thanksgiving service at a church on Sunday, April 27, to celebrate the team’s Copa del Rey victory over Real Madrid.

In a Facebook post, the pastor was heard praying in Ghanaian, offering blessings to the fans who brought offerings to the altar.

Following the prayer, the congregation responded with a loud “Amen” and cheered as the fans returned to their seats.

