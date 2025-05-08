Arsenal will end yet another season without a trophy, and a former Manchester United star has taken a swipe at the club's fans

Patrice Evra went on to compare the club's continued performance with a heated moment in the bedroom

Arsenal failed in their quest to overturn a first-leg loss as Paris Saint-Germain defeated the Gunners in the reverse fixture

Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra has taken a cheeky jibe at Arsenal after the London club were knocked out of the Champions League.

The Gunners failed to overturn their 1-0 first-leg home loss to PSG, losing 2-1 in the reverse fixture.

Arsenal dominated the early exchanges of the second leg at the Parc des Princes, with Declan Rice heading a Bukayo Saka cross just wide in the 3rd minute.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta consoles Thomas Partey after the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Semi-Final Second Leg match against Paris Saint-Germain. Photo: Marc Atkins.

The English club came close yet again with Gianluigi Donnarumma denying Gabriel Martinelli, who side-footed with a volley.

The Italian goalkeeper made another brilliant save in the 9th minute, going down to deny Martin Odegaard, whose effort was heading for the bottom corner.

Against the run of play, it was PSG that went ahead in the 27th minute courtesy of a fine finish by Fabian Ruiz from the edge of the area.

Moving on to the ball, Ruiz brought down the ball with his chest to move away from his marker and then unleashed a left-footed strike that whizzed past David Raya in goal, per SunSport.

Achraf Hakimi made it two after taking advantage of a lacklustre challenge from Thomas Partey before steering into the far corner beyond the Arsenal goalkeeper.

Bukayo Saka pulled one back in the 76th minute after Leandro Trossard outmuscled Marquinhos on the left as the Englishman tucked home a loose ball.

It ended on 2-1 to PSG on the night and 3-1 on aggregate, with Arsenal ending yet another season without a title.

After the game, Patrice Evra took the Gunners to the cleaners, comparing the London club with a bedroom moment. The Frenchman said on Instagram:

"I feel sorry for Arsenal, I think people are really hard, on them. I love Arteta anyways, he's a good friend.

"I think people have no problem actually with Arsenal players, people have a problem with their fans, they believe anything.

"I even said I'm not sure I will do business with an Arsenal fan because they will promise you lots of things. Imagine you're having a good time with your wife, with your girlfriend ...you are enjoying.

"And the moment you're about to put your seed, someone drops you out.

"You know it's very painful and can get someone frustrated. You want to out the seed to produce a Premier League baby, but at the end it's always the same story."

The players of Paris Saint-Germain celebrate at full-time following the team's victory and subsequent progression into the final of the UEFA Champions League. Photo: Richard Heathcote.

Inter edge out Barcelona

Legit.ng earlier reported that Italian giants Inter produced a first-half masterclass at the San Siro Stadium to take control of the second-leg semi-final tie against Barcelona on May 6.

Inter Milan’s amazing comeback was a testament to their resilience, composure, and never-say-die attitude.

In one of the greatest Champions League thrillers in recent memory, the Nerazzurri proved they are true contenders for the crown.

