Nigerian football legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha recounted his time with French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The mercurial midfielder joined the Parisians in the summer of 1998 from Turkish club Fenerbahce.

The transfer fee was around €12.4 million at the time, making him the most expensive African player in history at that point.

Jay-Jay Okocha kicksoff the game during the French Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and AS Monaco at Parc des Princes.

Source: Getty Images

Okocha played alongside superstars like Ronaldinho, Mikel Arteta, and Mauricio Pochettino.

During the intense second leg of the PSG-Arsenal Champions League semifinal, the 51-year-old disclosed the challenges that held back the star-studded PSG team of his era.

Okocha applauded the club’s impressive performance in the European competition this season. Speaking by the pitchside before the start of the encounter, he said, as per TNT Sports:

“We had a great team, but I think we came here when the team was not stable.

“We had a lot of changes, and that destabilised us. You want continuity, you want to feel at home. Somehow, we struggled a bit to adapt.”

Jay Jay Okocha, who captivated fans at PSG from 1998 to 2002, reflected on how constant problems undermined the team’s unity, per Leadership.

He then praised PSG’s remarkable transformation since Luis Enrique was appointed as the team's head coach. He added:

"It’s great to see the club getting it right. A lot of superstars have passed through the club and not won anything, I am talking about the Champions League.

"But it is a great club, a massive club that deserves to have that experience.”

Jay Jay Okocha was live in Paris to watch PSG vs Arsenal in the UCL.

Okocha reunited with Eto'o

Meanwhile, Okocha caught up with four-time CAF Player of the Year, Samuel Eto'o, right there in Paris .

In an Instagram post, the former PSG midfielder shared his delight at having a meaningful conversation with Eto'o, who currently serves as President of the Cameroonian Football Federation.

Didier Domi, Jay-Jay Okocha, Ludovic Giuly, Pauleta and Javier Pastore pose for a photo at a viewing party of a PSG-Sociedad game in Doha.

Source: Getty Images

The 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner also took the opportunity to congratulate Les Parisiens on securing their second win over Arsenal in seven meetings, and on reaching their second UEFA Champions League final.

Supercomputer predicts Champions League winner

Legit.ng earlier reported that, ahead of the final, predictions are already pouring in, including from the Opta supercomputer.

After running thousands of match simulations, the model gives PSG a slight edge with a 53.4% chance of lifting the coveted trophy,

It’s no shock that the French champions have appeared composed and lethal in their European journey.

For PSG, this is an opportunity to etch their name in history with a maiden Champions League title, their first major European trophy since the 1996 Cup Winners’ Cup.

