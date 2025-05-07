Lamine Yamal shared an emotional message with Barcelona fans shortly after their Champions League exit

The Catalan giants were knocked out of the competition by Italian side Inter Milan in a classic semi-final

Inter edged out the Spanish side with a 4-3 victory in the second leg as they won 7-6 on aggregate

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal sent fans a special message after their devastating UEFA Champions League exit.

The Catalan side lost 3-4 to Inter Milan in a pulsating semi-final second leg at San Siro.

The highly intense encounter stretched into extra time before Inter's Davide Frattesi scored a 99th-minute winner.

Barcelona were barely minutes into their first Champions League final since 2015, but they were forced into extra time after Francesco Acerbi struck in a 90+3rd-minute equaliser, per Al Jazeera.

Despite a hard-fighting comeback from a 0-2 halftime deficit to lead 3-2, Hansi Flick’s team faltered late, conceding in extra time.

Yamal, who was a standout performer across both legs, was heartbroken by the defeat.

He shared a letter with the club supporters on his Instagram handle. Tamal wrote:

"We've given it all, this year it couldn't be but we'll be back don't have any doubt " culers " we won't stop until we leave this club where it deserves, at the highest.

"I will fulfill my promise and bring it to Barcelona, we won't stop until we get it. But Sunday is another final and we all have to be together. Long live Barça!"

Fans have taken to the comment section of the post to comment the player.

ayush_soni59 said:

"I am Madrid fan but this guy at the same age as me but bro you are next super star of football just look at his gameplay really bro I just pray to god you won world cup with Spain

leilaurd added:

For me he will always do the best in the world I don't care if he wins all or loses all

toshiiwasaky said:

"If you won all this year at 17 you was going to get demotivated and you wouldn’t be the same. Now you have more than enough reason to become the greatest in history after Messi."

_.1riiw posited:

"Don't be sad, you will always be the best and you have done enough. Thank you very much for being in FC Barcelona and in the end I love you very much."

xzgelx wrote:

"Now it's time for the team to be fine and to be focused for the next match 💙❤️ this match does not define the season we wanted for years and that now finally reborn this barca that represents us. BISCA BARCA AND BISCA LAMINE YAMAL"

How pastor who claimed Barcelona will win UCL

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian pastor, Bishop Papa Frank Lloyd, had disclosed that he saw Barcelona winning the Champions League.

Footage showed the cleric predicting the outcomes of the UEFA Champions League matches involving Inter Milan, Arsenal, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain.

He stated that Spanish club Barcelona would triumph over Italian side Inter Milan to secure a spot in the grand finale.

