Popular nightlife entrepreneur and socialite, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has joined other notable celebrities who have called for the immediate release of social critic, Martins Vincent Otse, known as VeryDarkMan.

The controversial online activist was reportedly picked up by men believed to be security operatives in Abuja on Thursday after he visited a branch of Guaranty Trust Bank.

His arrest has generated massive uproar from many Nigerians who called for his unconditional release.

Taking to his Instagram page on Monday, May 5, 2025, Chiepriest expressed deep concern about VDM’s whereabouts, stating that his absence has left a void among Nigerians who rely on him to speak uncomfortable truths and hold people accountable.

“We just dey fake happiness @verydarkblackman. Our man is missing. We are hopeful he regains freedom today or at least a press release from the people that abducted him,” he wrote.

Describing the mood of the country as tense and sorrowful, Cubana added:

“Joy no dey. The voice of the voiceless is missing. The hope of the hopeless is nowhere to be found. Peace dey cry, street dey call. #FreeVDM now!!!”

Davido throws his weight for WDM

Earlier, Nigerian music sensation, David Adeleke, also known as Davido threw his weight fpr VeryDarkMan.

Reacting via his X handle, the multi-award-winning singer acknowledged the polarising nature of the activist’s methods but praised the impact he has made on society.

Davido also commended the widespread support being shown for the detained activist, saying it reinforces his belief in doing more for the common man.

He wrote,

“Beyond the noise, it’s heartwarming to see people rally behind someone who genuinely tries to make a difference.

“The love VDM is getting is proof that good deeds don’t go unnoticed. It inspires me to keep pushing for the people.

Reactions trail Cubana Chiefpriest’s call for justice

The post struck a chord with many Nigerians who stormed the comment section to praise Cubana’s bold stance and express concerns about the arrest of the outspoken activist.

Here’s how Nigerians reacted as compiled by Legit.ng

@chrislove792 wrote:

“Peace dey cry 😢😢😢 that line got me 👏👏 #freevdmnow”

@olalekan5696 stated:

“I love the way this man craft his captions ehh🔥❤️”

@ezki_47 commented:

“8am massive outside for our freedom fighter🔥👏”

@willylilun said:

“CP VDM has been arrested just a reminder to lend your voice 🙌”

@chris_tlit21 noted:

“Education is the key regardless ❤️ take your flowers @cubana_chiefpriest 💐 #NoDiddy”

@supernickky_musik commented:

“If VeryDarkMan fit miss then freedom of speech is not truly guaranteed here. Common man no safe again 😢”

@babalola.akinpelumi wrote:

“Baba just drop this one for the SM boys and girls make dem no worry him life. Deep down he no send VDM papa 😂”

@uzoma7954 stated:

“Na because Davido don write free VDM na why you rush go write your own onye guy

Deeone hints insider's work at play in VDM's arrest

Legit.ng, meanwhile earlier reported that comedian and former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Aderombi Adedayo Martin aka Deeone made an hint about who is involved in the arrest of VeryDarkMan.

Deeone, in his latest video, shared a screenshot of a supposed petition filed against VeryDarkMan.

He noted that the two-page petition was allegedly filed by a close ally of VDM.

