Popular comedian and ex-BBNaija housemate, Aderombi Adedayo Martin, also known as Deeone, has slammed out at lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, for calling out human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), over his silence on the arrest of VeryDarkMan.

VDM was reportedly arrested on Friday, May 2, in Abuja after visiting a branch of Guaranty Trust Bank.

Meanwhile, Adeyanju, VDM's lawyer, had in a post on X(formerly Twitter) on Monday, April 5, 2025, slammed Falana for not speaking against VDM’s ordeal.

However, in a video he posted on Instagram, Deeone questioned why Falana is now being called upon to defend VDM, noting that no one called on the renowed lawyer when VDM was defaming him.

He said,

“Deji, what do you want Mr. Falana SAN to do now? You’re suddenly calling him your mentor and leader. But when VDM was online defaming people, misleading the public, nobody mentioned Falana then."

The comedian noted that VDM has crossed legal boundaries and must now defend himself in court like every other citizen. He pointed out that the EFCC chairman, who is also a lawyer, wouldn’t take legal action without proper cause.

He added,

“The EFCC chairman is a lawyer. He knows what he’s doing. Your client has messed up. Go to court and face it like a man"

Deeone also noted that some individuals, including those close to VDM, are taking advantage of his current situation for their own gain.

He claimed,

“Even his brother is gaining from all this. Everybody’s trying to benefit from the drama."

See the video here:

Nigerians react to Deeone's comments

Deeone’s statement triggered a flurry of reactions on social media, with many Nigerians hailing him for saying what others were allegedly afraid to voice.

@ayomide_joy______ said:

“You are saying the truth 😍😍😍 honestly speaking he has stepped on many toes.”

@_demzys wrote:

“Keep VDM there for the next 5 years 😂😂😂 everywhere good 👍🏾 Deeone shalom.”

@victoriageorge119 added:

“I dey laugh people wey talk say VDM na saint 😂😂😂😂😂 everywhere good 👏👏.”

@shandy_pj echoed:

“Everywhere good my people, Deeone here shalom.”

@jenmoyonam said:

“Attacked the Falana family. Called Falz gay... laughed in their faces and now they want their help? Ok.”

@queen.mitchy_ wrote:

“Deji is the number one manipulator in this case. Let him go and free his client, but he’s on Twitter doing cho cho cho.”

@amebo1ofafrica said:

“This lawyer is with VDM because of interest. When VDM insulted Falana, what did Deji say? Now he’s

