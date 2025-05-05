Nigerian singer Davido’s wife Chioma Rowland Adeleke made the frontline of blogs with a new update about her

Recall that the mother of twins celebrated her 30th birthday in a lavish ceremony before family and friends

New pictures of the renowned chef made their way to the internet, and netizens had conflicting takes about it as they called out her photographer.

Social media users are currently debating over new pictures of Nigerian singer Davido’s wife, Chioma Adeleke.

In photographs uploaded online by her make-up artist, the mother of three, who celebrated her 30th birthday a few days ago, was seen wearing a black dress as she posed for the camera.

Chioma also wore a black long wig as she showed off different angles of her beautiful self.

The photos have gone viral, with many criticising the chef's photographer for over-editing her images.

See them below:

Netizens react to Chioma’s new pictures

Legit.ng compiled some of the hot takes online.

See them below:

tripledfood said:

"This her pictures are looking somehow, Chioma is a very beautiful girl, why this over edited pictures?"

mommy_chizzy said:

"My baby too fine , no be make o , oh baby lie down o ,, finish work for me , ah babyyyyy 😍😍."

laura_ogbodo wrote:

"Editing no con too much like this… Chioma is a pretty lady, small editing that’s all.."

betty.afolami said:

"She’s so pretty naturally … This overly edited pictures gives uncanny AI vibes."

princess_starrrrrrrrrr said:

"She worked on her body and face.. Money is good."

kindm38 said:

"Madam you need something you can be remembered for. Not showing your new body."

chef_ivyjones1 said:

"Chi is naturally beautiful…She don’t need to be edited. Welcome to the third floor darling."

queen_benny said:

"Davido really meant it when he said “if you see my baby, you go shut up o!”🔥🔥. I can already imagine her in her wedding dress. Chaii God de create! Forget!!!😍."

blessingdogaramusa said:

"If you see my baby you go shut up ooo @davido Knew exactly what he was saying, Who go See this QUEEN and Open Mouth? Baby's get Level ooo, no be all baby are suppose to be called baby, some baby's are Babysitter. But You see this Queen right here,She's a Damsel, Beauty Overload, Beautiful and very Humble ❤️."

Davido’s Chioma’s baby pics trend

Legit.ng previously reported that fans and followers of Afrobeats star David Adele, aka Davido, were excited over his wife Chioma Adeleke’s birthday ceremony.

Clips circulating online caught the cosy atmosphere of the private gathering. Notably, Davido's hype guy, Special Spesh, stated that this was the first time the 5IVE hitmaker had personally prepared such a celebration for someone. Further into the evening, Davido paid glowing tribute to Chioma, comparing her generosity and courage to that of his late mother, Veronica Adeleke.

Following the partying, the 5IVE hitmaker posted unseen childhood images of his wife. One of the photographs showed a little Chioma posing for the camera while wearing white nappies and a necklace studded with colourful beads.

