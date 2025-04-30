Nigerian music sensation Davido’s wife, Chioma Adeleke, took over the internet as she celebrated her 30th

Legit.ng reported that the celebrity chef had an exclusive private dinner with family and friends on her special day

Videos from the indoor moment captured the twin mum dishing out impressive steps on her husband’s new album 5IVE, while netizens noticed her body

Nigerian singer Davido’s wife, Chioma Adeleke, has joyfully passed on the excitement of her birthday to fans and netizens alike.

As Legit.ng previously reported, the twins mum celebrated her 30th birthday on April 30, 2025, with a cozy gathering of close family and friends.

Davido’s Chioma shows off impressive dance steps as she clocks 30 years. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

In a newly leaked video from her private celebration, the famous chef can be seen dancing to music from Davido's latest album, 5IVE.

Chioma chose a chic two-piece hooded outfit that accentuated her contours as she moved fluidly to the music.

Additional footage showed Chioma and her best friend, Nayome, dancing freely around the house with 5IVE songs playing in the background, adding to the light-hearted and joyous ambience of the event.

Watch the videos below:

Legit.ng also reported that another beautiful moment showed the mum of twins spending a quiet time with her man.

Davido lit the candles on a juicy birthday cake and gently asked Chioma to make a wish.

The celerity chef whispered her wish and blew out the candles while friends and family cheered her on. See the video of Davido praising Chioma:

Davido’s Chioma plays around the house on her birthday. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Fans react to video of Davido’s Chioma dancing on her birthday

Legit.ng compiled the reactions online as netizens gushed over the chef’s look while celebrating her birthday.

See the reactions below:

queen_agatha11 said:

"Davido said make we enjoy today so y not😂😂😂."

marachi_grace wrote:

"I don’t joke with her appearance ooo because to see chi big connections, nor issues data dey cry for this side so we are ready."

riguemuting reacted:

"This is so heavenly."

veekeeskitchen_ said:

"Does she sit down? Cos if I had that kind of body, I will never sit down and I will walk into every room backwards with my yansh first😂😂😂. That body is Tea man😍😍."

onlyonekingjosh1 wrote:

"Later una go use wizkid wife dey compare this beautiful woman 😂😍."

beckyberry977 wrote:

"Happy birthday age with abundant blessings long life and PROSPERITY age with abundant blessings."

bennchuks said:

"Chi is naturally pretty,before u fit find dis kind of peaceful lady for Nigeria now e go hard oooo."

ugo0114 wrote:

"I love how musicians wives are now getting involved in promoting their husbands music. Love it."

jamalmurtala4 wrote:

"Chef chi pls no dance too much, because we want to dance on white wedding pls chef chi ."

