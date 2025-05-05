VeryDarkMan's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has reacted to his senior colleague Femi Falana's silence on the critic's arrest

Some netizens in reactions fired back at VeryDarkMan's lawyer as they recalled the social media critic's experience with Femi Falana

Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan has remained in the custody of the EFCC after he was arrested in Abuja

Deji Adeyanju, a legal representative to Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan or VDM has reacted to the silence of his colleague and human rights activist Femi Falana (SAN) on the social media critic's arrest.

Legit.ng reported that prominent figures in the country like Peter Obi and Davido reacted to VDM's arrest, while calling for his release.

Deji Adeyanju reacts as Femi Falana stays silent on VDM arrest. Credit: verydarkblackman/dejiadeyanju/femifalana

Adeyanju in a series of tweets where he appreciated those who have spoken up for VeryDarkMan, dropped a post about Falana's silence.

He wrote,

"Our revered leader and mentor, Femi Falana SAN yet to condemn the arrest of VDM. Interesting times indeed!

VDM's lawyer reacts as outspoken Falana goes quiet as VDM remains in EFCC custody. Credit: femifalana

Deji Adeyanju's tweet below:

He also penned an appreciation to Peter Obi, Davido, among others who spoke up on the VDM's behalf.

"Kudos to everyone that has spoken up about VDM. From HE Peter Obi to Sowore, Davido and everyone. We have also noted the silence of others. The impunity will go round, it’s only a matter of time," Adeyanju wrote.

Reactions trail VDM's lawyer's post about Falana

Many Nigerians, in reaction, blasted Verydarkman's lawyer over his social media post about Femi Falana as they recalled the social media critic's exchange with the human rights activist and his son, rapper Falz.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Verydarkman sang worship songs as a court struck out Falana's charges against him.

The Falanas had demanded N500 million each in damages over a video VDM posted online, allegedly linked to claims of interruption of justice over crossdresser Bobrisky.

Read the comments below:

Numero Uno said:

"With due respect, invoking the name of Femi Falana SAN in this context is both unnecessary and unfair. It is public knowledge that VDM and Mr. Falana have had personal disagreements, and even if he were to condemn the arrest, it would likely be met with ridicule and labeled hypocritical by VDM’s supporters, the Ratels—many of whom have consistently insulted him."

Harry Best wrote:

"Why was he arrested, he can't condemn his arrest when u the lawyer is yet to reveal the reason he was arrested."

Joel Abah said:

"Falana is not acting out of emotions… Wise young people should learn from him.."

Christopher Adebowale said:

"Deji, How do you expect the Man to condemned the injustice done to VDM when the Learned Silk is having issues with the guy in question. Reason am now Deji."

VDM: Veryfairman bows out of protest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Verydarkman's protege, Veryfairman, announced his withdrawal from a protest to secure the critic's release.

In a video, Veryfairman opened up about his health challenges as he called for prayers.

His explanation, however, didn't go well with many as they insisted he must go ahead with the protest.

