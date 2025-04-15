On Tuesday, April 15, an Ikeja High Court struck out the defamation suit filed against Instagram activist Martins Otse, also known as VDM

Recall that VDM had alleged that Falz and his father received money to clear Bobrisky's name, and got sued by the SAN

A recent development tells the public that the case has been ruled out, and VDM’s reaction has got many bickering

A defamation lawsuit filed by human rights lawyer Femi Falana and his son, Falz, against social media personality VeryDarkMan (VDM) has been struck out by an Ikeja High Court.

The Falanas had demanded N500 million each in damages over a video VDM posted online, allegedly linked to claims of interruption of justice because of crossdresser Bobrisky.

VDM sings as court dismisses Falana’s suit against him. Credit: @falzthebhadguy

Source: Instagram

On Tuesday, April 15, the court hearing was held in the absence of the claimants and defendant. VDM's counsel, Niyi Alagbe, informed the court that an application for a stay of proceedings had been filed before Justice Fimisola Azeez, who is handling the suit.

The Falanas' counsel, Omotayo Olatunbosun, objected, stating that the application was filed late and aimed to stall the case. He urged the judge to proceed with the preliminary objection, which was ripe for hearing.

However, Justice Matthias Dawodu struck out the suit, citing that insisting on proceeding would be an academic exercise since the main suit is before another judge.

VDM's reaction to his recent victory was an expected one by his fans, as he went online to express his heartfelt gratitude to his maker.

Also, by his side was his right-hand man, Koko Pee, who also joined him in praising God for their latest feat, which also subtly mocked the Falanas.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to VDM's victory over Falanas

Read some reactions below:

@sue_onyanta same:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Falana shame on your old shameless self. I pour you 1 GP tank of spit."

@ada_bekee06 said:

"Alhamdulillah even if they will not bring back Bobrisky to serve the jail term, at least we know who the falanas are now. VDM won again."

@emmyblaq733 said:

"Since Very Dark Man (VDM) has been the most mentioned name in Nigeria this past year."

@mrabiodunkhitho said:

"A big win again for the Ratel."

@innocentefemetv said:

"Congratulations nor go finish for our mouth."

@dynamicdjnath said:

"Dem leave bobrisky dat tlk…. Dey want to fight whistle blower…. NigeriaJagaJaga😢."

@doubletrouble9823 said:

"Vdm you no be ordinary man."

@officialyk_royalmajesty said:

"Make person explain Weytin the post mean abeg me Dey see say them buy Vdm suite. My question is Weytin Vdm wan use suite do 😢."

@oluwa_rugbay said:

"Deeone thinking of how to manipulate the news right now."

@mr_fonkwo said:

"VDM😂😂😂😂😂😂😂This guy can be annoying for those who don’t like him. Jesus😂😂😂."

Plot thickens as court fines VDM

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, Lagos state high court ordered VDM to pay some amount in damages to human rights advocate Femi Falana and his son, Falz.

Recall that the controversial activist initially alleged that Bobrisky paid N15 million to EFCC to strike out his money laundering case.

After he alleged that Falz and his father also received money to clear Bobrisky's name, the court has asked him to pay a whopping sum of money for damages.

