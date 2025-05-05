VeryDarkMan's protege, Veryfairman, has bowed out from leading a protest to secure the critic's release

Veryfairman, in a new video, claimed he was attacked diabolically after he shared plans to lead the protest

VeryDarkMan's ally, who was seen crying in the video, called for prayers from Nigerians, stirring reactions

Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan's protege, Veryfairman, caused a buzz on social media on Sunday, May 4, after he bowed out of leading a protest to secure the critic's release.

Recall that VeryDarkMan, reportedly in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following his arrest on Friday, May 2, has yet to regain his freedom.

Free VDM: Veryfairman withdraws from protest, cites health scare. Credit: veryfairman/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VeryDarkMan's arrest caused uproar online, with many of his fans, including Veryfairman, sharing plans to protest for his release.

Veryfairman initially made a video where he disclosed he would be leading a protest in Port Harcourt, Rivers, to secure VDM's release.

He said,

"All ratels in portharcourt be on standby, We protest note: peaceful protest vdm must gain freedom."

However, shortly after, another video was shared on Veryfairman's page, where he spoke about his health challenges.

Veryfairman, who claimed he was attacked diabolically, said he was scared for his life, as he called on Nigerians to pray for him.

Veryfairman steps back from Port Harcourt protest, needs prayers. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Another clip showed him in an emotional state as he revealed he had received threatening messages.

A caption on the video read,

"Please @veryfairman1 needs your prayers Earlier today he was unconscious but currently treatment are ongoing he can’t be able to lead ph protest 🪧 on Tues #freevdm courtesy: brother."

The video of Veryfairman speaking about his health condition is below:

Another video Veryfairman as proof of his health challenges below:

Reactions as Veryfairman bows out of protest

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, as some netizens refused to believe Veryfairman's claim that he was feeling unwell. Read the comments below:

samsonfikemi said:

"My brother I'm putting you in my prayers,no worry you go dey alright before 6 am. Pls make sure you lead oo"

only_one_fadda_faddaz reacted:

"Been on his page and I knew he wasn’t a real g."

dboy24_ said:

"VDM ordained u no worry u go need our protest."

oladayoshittu522 commented:

"Just put one omo atare just one and it’s omo not odidi atare just put it inside your swallow you want to eat and let it be the first one you want to it I mean the first one you will put on mouth when you want to eat so you will put the omo atare inside then use the okele to touch stew and swallow it that will prevent you from all spiritual atare including asasi,ata,aransi,ofa."

johnny.vaudinz wrote:

"Liver cut, the fear of Efcc is the beginning of the end for Nigerian youths & a good future.."

everything_by_amoke01 said:

"Werey no wan go jail olobuku u must front the protest ooo."

djsilvercashy said:

"Veryfairman very weak man ."

Veryfairman says Verydarkman needs prayer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Veryfairman reacted to Verydarkman's arrest in Abuja.

Veryfairman sent a warning message to those behind Verydarkman's arrest.

He further called on Nigerians to pray for the social media critic.

