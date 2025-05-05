Comedian Deeone shared a video, showing a screenshot of an alleged petition filed against VeryDarkMan

The former BBNaija star also made a bold claim about the origin of the two-page petition and expressed appreciation to the EFCC

Deeone's latest video amid VDM's arrest has stirred reactions from many, including actress Tonto Dikeh

Comedian and former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Aderombi Adedayo Martin aka Deeone, in a fresh video, made an allegation surrounding Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan's arrest in Abuja.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that VeryDarkMan's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, confirmed the critic was in custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), adding that he refused to leave his cell to speak with lawyers.

Deeone drops ‘evidence’ linking close friend to VeryDarkMan’s arrest. Credit: comediandeeone/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Deeone, in his latest video, shared a screenshot of a supposed petition filed against VeryDarkMan.

According to the BBNaija reality star, the two-page petition was allegedly filed by a close ally of VeryDarkMan.

Deeone reacts to VDM arrest, hints at insider petition. Credit: comediandeeone

Source: Instagram

Deeone, who promised to keep the petitioner anonymous, also appreciated the EFCC.

He said that the anti-graft body would not be swayed by the dramas over VDM's arrest, adding that the critic would soon be charged in court.

"@officialefcc thank you there is hope for Nigeria 🇳🇬. Everywhere good my people," Deeone wrote in the video caption.

Deeone's new claim comes amid a previous report that had linked gospel singer Mercy Chinwo to Verydarkman's arrest.

The video of Deeone showing a supposed petition filed against VeryDarkMan alleged by the critic's close ally, is below:

Reactions trail Deeone's video amid VeryDarkMan's arrest

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh liked Deeone's video.

Some netizens and supporters of VeryDarkman chose to taunt Deeone, as they found his new claim unbelievable.

Read the comments below:

princetheophiluz wrote:

"If not for VDM, you won't have any other content... You eat, sleep, bath, and breath VDM."

geepee_bankzz said:

"Who add u for the case How does it concern u? U be EFCC chairman or him lawyer or him relative? U just de force urself put for case wey EFCC nor even know whether human being like u de exist."

asmau_313 commented:

"Deeone, whether or not Martin was picked because of your petition. I want you to know you have constantly made him feel exactly what he does to others. The God of Obi Cubana, Vodi, Iyabo, Ubi and most especially Nedu will continue to bless you. You will live long in good health and wealth to reap the fruit of your labor. Whoever raised you, raised you well! Shalom 🇳🇬."

burnamouthcfr_ wrote:

"And I been de respect this deone from distance o guy this social media eh... Thank God I never meet you one on one.... Nothing sensible to learn from honestly."

official_akinwumi said:

"Your own Dey come, that time en I go laugh you tire."

VDM's lawyer reacts to Falana's silence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, reacted to Femi Falana's silence on the critic's arrest.

Adeyanju's tweet triggered reactions, with many recalling VDM's exchange with Falana and his son, rapper Falz.

A netizen said,

"With due respect, invoking the name of Femi Falana SAN in this context is both unnecessary and unfair."

Source: Legit.ng