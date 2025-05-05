Nigerian online critic Verydarkman’s case with EFCC and GTBank has gained international recognition

A Caucasian woman based in America condemned the abrupt arrest of the popular TikToker

Speaking further, she threatened the national bodies involved and mentioned the US military, triggering reactions online

A Caucasian woman living in America has publicly urged the Nigerian government and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to release Nigerian social media critic, Verydarkman.

Legit.ng reported that Verydrkman, who is known for his outspoken criticism on social and political concerns in Nigeria, has been detained by the EFCC since his detention, prompting massive internet outrage.

The incident has piqued the interest of fans and public figures alike, including Afrobeats star Davido, who has openly demanded his release.

The Oyibo who identifies herself as "Mama with the Big Bag" mentioned that the EFCC has no right to arrest a freedom fighter like VDM.

Mama with the Big Bag issued a bold ultimatum, indicating that if Verydarkman is not released by Monday evening, May 5, she will take the situation to the US military.

“To the CEO of GTBank and EFCC, I am the Mama with the Big Bag. This is a direct contact from the United States of America. Free Verydarkman by Monday evening, or a letter will be sent by the US military. This is a warning and not an AI video.”

Legit.ng also reported that a Chinese man named Ross Boss has petitioned Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the release of social critic Verydarkman.

Speaking from China, Ross Boss characterised VDM as "a voice for the voiceless," and thanked the critic for assisting him in recovering money lost in an online scam involving a Tanzanian man.

The businessman narrated how VDM intervened and helped to resolve the matter, emphasising the importance of the activist's efforts. Ross Boss requested the EFCC to evaluate the value VDM contributes to society and urged his immediate release.

Internet users react to Verydarkman’s saga

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

funny_kellzcomedy said:

"As client no wan pay. Dem turn am to Nigeria activist 😂😂😂😂. I love this my country."

domingo_loso said:

"Woooow. It's a worldwide movement. Darky and Ibrahim Traore making Africa proud,"

bb_hair_world said:

"The only thing wey I hear na “mama with a very big bag” Steeze dey cry God😍."

enny_banty wrote:

"Thank You for this mummy client. Na one person client be this oooo 😎😎😎."

ebonyioma said:

"Pablo money, just delivered his polling unit 👏."

veevyann_ said:

"Na one Benin boy handwork be this 😂😂. She’s reading it from somewhere 😂😂😂😂."

30bgjohn wrote:

":I just dey play loud music for compound since morning.. I they expect my neighbor that works with GTB to come out and complain... omo. na for him body I want start 😏😏."

VDM’s bestie spills more critic's arrest

Legit.ng previously reported that Verydarkman has continued to make the frontline of blogs as details about his arrest emerge.

Recall that the online sensation was reportedly harassed in GTB bank by gunmen who took him away in a black van.

More details of how the incident took place in the presence of his mother made the rounds online while alleging deadly plans against the TikToker.

