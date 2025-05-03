Nigerian actress Nancy Isime has drawn some negative attention on social media over her latest move

The movie star posted a video of herself unboxing special gemstones and putting them in her Christian prayer area

Nancy Isime’s move earned her backlash with some netizens accusing her of including demonic practices despite being Christian

Nollywood actress Nancy Isime has been accused of demonic practices over the inclusion of gemstones in her prayer area.

Just recently, the movie star who is known for her love for nature, took to her Instagram page to share a video of the new things she was adding to her Christian prayer area.

Recall that Nancy, who recently gave fans a tour of her new home, dedicated a rooftop area of the property to prayer and meditation. The film star finally added some touches to the space, and she carried fans along.

Nigerians react as Nancy Isime arranges gemstones in prayer and yoga area of her home. Photos: @nancyisimeofficial

Source: Instagram

In her latest Instagram video, Nancy unboxed two cartons of amethyst gemstones. According to her, they weigh 43kg and were mined on Nigerian soil. She wrote:

“Unbox my 43KG Rare Amethyst Natural Cluster with me🥰. Best Part is this piece was mined from Nigerian Soil😍”

The video then showed Nancy putting the stones in the two corners of her prayer area which had a large white wall filled with bible scriptures written on them. Nancy Isime then sat on her Yoga mat and did the sukhāsana pose. See the clip below:

Reactions as Nancy Isime puts gemstones in prayer area

Nancy Isime’s incorporation of gemstones in her prayer and meditation area triggered a series of comments from Nigerians. Some of them showed concerns that the actress was into demonic practices, while others kicked against her including yoga and gemstones in Christianity:

Nancy Isime arranges gemstones in prayer and yoga area of her home, Nigerians make messy claims. Photos: @nancyisimeofficial

Source: Instagram

Deeoolaa said:

“The Bible appreciates the aesthetic and symbolic value of crystals and precious stones especially in contexts of worship or divine glory. But it does not support using them for spiritual or magical purposes….. Faith, healing and protection come from God and not from objects.”

Discoverwithsu said:

“Jesus and new age practices don’t mix ! You can’t serve two masters at the same time, please do findings not just surface education.”

Dinmaugo wrote:

“From Nebaioth academy to yoga. That thing wey you dey find tm you go see am.”

Styledbyshewa_74 said:

“This amethyst cost alot 😮if you know you know. That's an asset incase you dont know. Proudly Mining Engr.😍 one love ❤️.”

Realisticreina said:

“A fusion of new age/universe/earth white magic and Christianity.”

Mihlemarciamaqhasha said:

“I’m worried you’ll be confusing a lot of young women looking up to you. You cannot mix Jesus who is the Word from the Bible (Bible scriptures) and crystals and yoga moves (meditation). Those 2 do not mix and I’m saying this out of sheer concern so that people don’t get confused that Jesus/Word of the Bible is not involved in crystals and such.”

Pure.light23 said:

“New Age is Demonic, Yoga is Demonic, Believers truly need to seek God in spirit and in truth!”

__simplyirene_ said:

“Young girls ….. this is not Christianity or a way to self love or happiness. You all will come for me but being rooted in Jesus has nothing to do with crystals or yoga meditation without the word of God.”

Eunice_ifemi wrote:

“Guys pls if you are Into burning candles and incense or crystals, yoga, card reading etc, just own up to it, that that is the part you have chosen. your into Babalawo stuff and all good for you, continue. but please don’t drag the The bible or the name of Jesus into this.

And most especially stop deceiving yourself… what hath the kingdom of God with the kingdom of darkness? Stop trying to confuse yourself saying it is accepted in Christianity it is not.! If you’re trying to do anything that has to do with spirituality and you are confused let me make it clear to you now… If it’s not the name of Jesus then ITS DEMONIC.! Just stop and choose 1. Orishirishi charm that they sell out there and the seller will say they are Christians, and you’ll use that to justify that it’s okay for u to use as a Christian?, they are not… they serve satan “the father of lies”. You shouldn’t expect truth out of them.”

Rita Dominic praises Nancy Isime

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that veteran actress Rita Dominic made headlines after she praised her junior colleague, Nancy Isime, on social media.

On her official X page, the veteran movie star tweeted about how Nancy Isime had a fantastic upbringing.

According to Rita Dominic, whoever raised the 33-year-old actress did a fantastic job.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng