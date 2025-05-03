Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji recently turned the new age of 46 to the joy of her numerous fans on social media

The movie star’s big day was made better by her friends, who organised a surprise party for her

Clips from Genevieve’s 46th birthday party went viral, and the movie star was captured letting loose on video as she partied hard

Nigerian actress Genevieve Nnaji’s 46th birthday party is making headlines on social media, to the joy of numerous fans.

On May 3, 2025, the movie star turned 46, and her friends made sure it was a special occasion for her.

According to reports, Genevieve’s friends organised a surprise party to mark her special day, and videos from the fun gathering were posted online.

The celebrant, who didn’t look a day older than 25, was seen rocking a short black dress with an open cut in the belly area. She complemented this with her big curly hairstyle, which framed her face and bold-coloured lipstick. Genevieve also wore black shades.

In the video going viral, Genevieve who is usually known for being well put together, was seen letting loose and dancing her heart out on her big day. The actress was evidently having a great time as she laughed and danced with her friends at the party. The clip also captured her putting out the candles on her cake.

Reactions as Genevieve Nnaji celebrates 46th birthday

The video of Genevieve Nnaji’s 46th birthday celebration made the rounds on social media and it drew the attention of Nigerians for a few reasons. Some of them gushed over the celebrant’s apparent joy, while others commented on her youthful appearance despite her age:

Alexmaur_cosmetics said:

“Queens are born in May💯💯 happy birthday sis.”

_chinwendum said:

“46yrs??? Waoh.. Happy birthday babygirl.”

Chinwe9628 wrote:

“Genny is Happily 46 and all her female colleagues are claiming 37 like it's funny when these ladies wanna age compete with Regina.”

Adelakuntufayl said:

“Peace of mind and healthy living is the only reason you keep growing younger at old age!👏”

Oluchukwu________ said:

“She looks 25 , has energy of a 16 year . Real queen ❤️❤️.”

Omaghs said:

“46 since??”

Emma4real_1 said:

“How is she 46 and I am 43 but I have been watching her since I was in secondary school. She no go school or was she in secondary school while acting?”

Brightest_starshining said:

“She is way older than 46 is gee daughter nit 30s now.”

Anndoveb wrote:

“She be vampire 🧛‍♀️.”

Spillitwithcp said:

“Shey this woman Dey old ni🙄 ? she ages backwards 👏 I love it… black is crackles…. See slim fit body na Kai….”

Mandydanielz said:

“This woman too fine abeg❤️❤️❤️see body❤️❤️ Queens are born in May❤️.”

Genevieve flaunts new butterfly tattoo

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Genevieve Nnaji turned heads on social media when she shared new pictures of herself showing her headshot alongside her shoulders.

A closer look at her shoulders showed that the actress had new tattoos on them depicting images of butterflies.

The movie star elegantly rocked a bohemian curl hairstyle, striking a sultry pose that left fans swooning.

