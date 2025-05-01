Singer Portable was seen holding a charm and praying for peace and money in a viral Instagram video.

Singer says he is staying out trouble after being convicted by an Ogun court over a 2022 assault case

While some social media users say it’s a clout-chasing moment, others believe it shows a man ready to change

Controversial Nigerian street-hop singer, Portable, is back in the headlines but this time not for a fight or arrest.

Instead, the artist appears to be seeking spiritual peace after narrowly avoiding a jail sentence over assault charges.

Portable, born Habeeb Okikiola, had been convicted by the Ifo Magistrate Court in Ogun State on two counts of assault stemming from a 2022 incident.

The court ruled he pay a fine of N30,000 in lieu of serving three months in prison.

Shortly after regaining his freedom, the singer took to Instagram to share a video of himself clutching what looked like a traditional charm, while praying in Yoruba.

His chants, filled with spiritual tones, were focused on two things: peace of mind and steady income.

He stated,

“I no want wahala again. I just want money, make money dey come."

The video has since gone viral, with fans reacting to Portable’s apparent shift towards spiritual and cultural expressions in response to his legal troubles.

Legal troubles and temporary remand

Portable’s charges stemmed from a complaint by one Osimosu Emmanuel, who accused the singer and his associates of physical assault.

Although he was acquitted of a separate theft allegation involving musical equipment, the court found him guilty of assault and conspiracy.

Initially remanded to Ilaro Correctional Centre, the singer was later released after meeting his N30,000 bail conditions—N10,000 for the first count and N20,000 for the second.

See the video here:

Fans react to Portable’s video

Following the release of the prayer video, social media erupted with mixed reactions—some amused, others exhausted by the singer’s antics:

bosslady_ventures wrote:

"Portable please 😂😂 Eyin fans eh, he said he is okay oh 👏😂"

sarphotography___ said:

"Now this guy no fit learn. Them suppose allow him go to prison for that 3 months."

mercicollett stated:

"They will still rearrest him lol. Person wey always dey look for wahala."

successful__winner wrote:

"Potable will always find means to trend every EKE market day 😂"

tenovertenautos commented:

"At least Fanta don sure for orisa them this night 👏👏👏👏"

demanajazz wrote:

"So juju dey catch court of justice 😂😂😂"

