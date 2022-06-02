Nigerian actress Nancy Isime continues her vacation outside the country, and this time, she visited Disneyland Paris

The excited actress described it as one of her favourite places in the world as she shared some lovely photos online

Many of her colleagues, as well as fans and followers, have since taken to social media to gush over the actress

Nollywood actress and TV host Nancy Isime is currently on vacation outside the shore of Nigerians and she continues to share some of the beautiful moments from her trip with fans and followers.

In a recent post via her Instagram page, Nancy shared some lovely photos from her visit to Disneyland Paris in France.

Disneyland is one of my favourite places in the world: Nancy Isime. Credit: @nancyisimeofficial

The actress who was excited said Disneyland was one of her favourite places in the world as she felt like a kid in a candy store while she was there.

Sharing the photos, she wrote:

“Yesterday I paid a visit to one of my favorite places in the whole world! DisneyLand!!‍♂️ I’ve literally dreamt about this day! I was like a kid in the candy store, I mean I am a 30 year old baby anyways! Well till I got tired then I became a cranky adult So grateful for this experience, when @michelle.ntalami mentioned it, I was like Let’s gooooooo!.”

_oluwabukunmi_pearl_:

"Awwwn..dreams definitely do come true❤️...I’m going to be here someday soon too❤️."

queendiward:

"Big baby❤️I’m glad you had fun."

medlinboss:

"If enjoyment was a human officially crowned minister of enjoyment."

terhmmys_wigstore:

"All shades of beauty."

Nancy Isime, Sharon Ooja, others attend Ini Dima-Okojie's bridal shower

Nollywood actress and one of the lead characters from the trending series Blood Sisters, Ini Dima-Okojie, left many gushing over some beautiful moments from her bridal shower.

The videos showed Dima-Okojie rocking a short white gown and surrounded by friends and family as they celebrated with her.

Her colleague and Blood Sisters co-star Nancy Isime was equally at the event as they partied together.

Sharing some moments from the event, Nancy wrote:

“Sarah, No forget me now wey you don marry oh” Best time at @inidimaokojie ‘s bridal shower tonight."

