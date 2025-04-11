Nollywood actress Nancy Isime has carried fans along on her journey to becoming a homeowner on social media

The movie star shared a video of her seeing the inside of her house for the first time after employing the services of an interior designer

Nancy’s emotional reaction to her beautiful home touched many fans as they joined her to celebrate the big feat

Nigerian actress Nancy Isime was moved to tears after seeing the inside of her house for the first time.

Recall that in December 2024, the movie star unveiled her new mansion on social media as she celebrated her 33rd birthday. A housewarming party was organised, and several influential celebrities were in attendance.

However, Nancy had not yet moved into the building, and she got the services of an interior designer to set up her home to her taste.

Nancy Isime shares video of her emotional reaction after seeing her house for the first time. Photos: @nancyisimeofficial

On April 10, 2025, the movie star took to her official Instagram page to share a video of the first time she would see the inside of her house in over a month. According to her, she wanted to give the interior designer some space to work and also allow herself to be blown away by the changes.

Nancy also expressed gratitude to God that she was able to give herself such a big gift and for the opportunity to live her life. She said:

“Today I get to go look at the work that has been done and where I would be calling my home for the next few years. I'm so nervous. Above all, I’m so grateful for the opportunity to live my life, for the opportunity to be able to gift myself something like this, and for the opportunity to change my life. It's amazing.”

As the video progressed, Nancy opened the doors to her mansion and it showed a beautifully decorated walkway and sitting room. The actress could not hide her emotions, and she burst into tears.

Nancy Isime reaction to seeing inside her house for the first time trends. Photos: @nancyisimeofficial

Nancy also showed off the fully-equipped gym and state-of-the-art cinema in her home as well as her swimming pool, which had the words “Nanslay” customised on it. The movie star’s house also had a sun roof with a wall where words from the bible were written on it.

In the caption of the video Nancy wrote:

“The Lord shall command the blessing upon thee in thy storehouses, and in all that thou settest thine hand unto; and he shall bless thee in the land which the Lord thy God giveth thee - Deuteronomy 28:8

Dear God, Thank you for fulfilling every single promise🥹❤️ Who wants a detailed tour? I’m not doing more than this but you can still say yes😅 P.S: Anywhere you see me, just squeeze something inside my hand dears. Sope purrrr😅”

See a video of Nancy Isime’s house below:

Reactions as Nancy Isime cries after seeing her house

The emotional video of Nancy Isime taking a tour of her house and shedding tears after seeing its interior for the first time, touched many fans. A number of them joined her to celebrate her achievement:

Sharonooja said:

“I love it so much babe ❤️❤️❤️God is sooo good!!! What a time ❤️.”

Officialujustella said:

“I cried with nancy and I pray I experience this tears of joy because am working very hard.”

Omonioboli said:

“Congratulations hardworking baby girl! God is worthy of all praise 🙏🏾🥰.”

Kikiosinbajo wrote:

“Omg Nancyyyyy 🥹👸🤗 it’s beautiful!!! So so so well deserved loveeeee ❤️.”

Dr_adanma_sandra_ojiugo said:

“This is success,this is fulfillment at your young age…Proud of you baby girl❤️.”

Ice_aliyu wrote:

“It reach to cry. Lord i want to own my own house this year 😢.”

Derion_lifestyle said:

“I’m even emotional watching this! It takes a lot of smart work to get to this point! Congratulations Nancy, I admire your wins and I tap from it too. We all gonna get there it’s only a matter of time frame.”

Qstacks101 said:

“Wow🔥… This Isn’t Just Beautiful 🏠But Pretty Mature, Relaxing With A Home Space Aura That Refills Exhausted Energy From Daily Work, Critical Engagement, Business Growth And Strategies💯.”

Imaress23 said:

“I love the Bible verses on the wall.”

King_braimoh21 said:

“Hard works pays congratulations champ 🙌❤️🔥you self no small.”

Nigerianhair said:

“She is so pretty.😍 seeing her makeup free and just gorgeous. The house of course is wonderful as well. ❤️”

Esa_skinfluence said:

“The tears were more of “I did this!”… So beautiful.”

Iam_mayaki said:

“She showed workings... congratulations........ hard work pays.”

Rita Dominic praises Nancy Isime

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that veteran actress Rita Dominic made headlines after she praised her junior colleague, Nancy Isime, on social media.

On her official X page, the veteran movie star tweeted about how Nancy Isime had a fantastic upbringing.

According to Rita Dominic, whoever raised the 33-year-old actress did a fantastic job.

