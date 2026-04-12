Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has labelled Jilli market a notorious hub for insurgents following a deadly military airstrike

The airstrike on Saturday, April 11, 2026, reportedly killed 56 people, raising urgent questions about military operations

Governor Zulum emphasised collaboration with security agencies to ensure peace and safety in the northeast state

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Maiduguri, Borno State - Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has described Jilli market as a notorious hub allegedly used by insurgents and their logistics suppliers.

Legit.ng reports that a military airstrike on Jilli Market reportedly killed at least 56 people, with 14 others seriously injured on Saturday, April 11, 2026.

The tragic incident allegedly occurred during a military operation against Boko Haram insurgents.

Governor Zulum said the Jilli market in the Gubio local government area was closed five years ago.

The governor stated this while reacting to the airstrike operation that led to the deaths of many.

Zulum said close consultation with the Yobe State government and the military hierarchy over the military airstrike.

As reported by The Punch, this was contained in a statement issued by Governor Zulum’s Special Adviser on Media, Dauda Iliya, on Sunday, April 12, 2026.

“I have been properly briefed on the airstrike carried out by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai on Jilli market, a border town between Borno and Yobe states. Let me state categorically that the Borno State Government closed Jilli and Gazabure markets five years ago.

“I am in close consultation with the Government of Yobe State and the military hierarchy on the matter.”

According to Zulum, his government maintains close coordination with the military and other security agencies before resettling any community or reopening markets.

The governor said this was done particularly in areas affected by insurgency.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governor assured the people of his administration’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding law-abiding citizens

The governor also reiterated his commitment to sustaining collaborative efforts with security agencies to restore lasting peace and stability across the state.

“The Governor further urged residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies by providing credible information that will aid ongoing military operations.”

Atiku reacts to airstrike in border market

Recall that Atiku Abubakar described the military airstrike that killed many traders in a border market as a tragic failure.

The former vice president said the Jilli Market airstrike highlighted the collateral damage in the fight against terrorism.

The chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) called for urgent action to uphold Nigeria's duty of protecting its citizens.

NAF strikes destroy terrorist enclave in Sambisa Forest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Air Component of Joint Task Force Operation HADIN KAI carried out a strike operation against terrorists.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) delivered a devastating precision strike on a terrorist enclave in Sambisa.

The NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, shared more details about the successful operation.

Source: Legit.ng