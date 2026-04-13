Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image portraying himself as Jesus Christ, sparking fresh controversy

Trump criticised Pope Leo XIV as “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy” over his stance on global conflicts

The rift between Trump and the Vatican deepened as the pope called for peace and warned against what he described as a growing “delusion of omnipotence”

US President Donald Trump has stirred fresh controversy after posting an artificial intelligence-generated image depicting himself as Jesus Christ.

The image, shared on Truth Social, shows Trump dressed in flowing robes and surrounded by bright light, appearing to perform a healing act.

After Attacking Pope Leo, Trump Posts Image Portraying Himself as Jesus Christ

Source: Getty Images

Figures resembling angels or soldiers are seen hovering nearby, while fighter jets, fireworks and the Statue of Liberty form a dramatic backdrop blending religious imagery with symbols of American power, The Cable reported.

Criticism of Pope Leo precedes post

The post followed a series of sharp criticisms by Trump directed at Pope Leo XIV.

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump described the pontiff as “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy” after the pope called for restraint and peace amid rising global tensions.

“Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy,” Trump wrote.

“He talks about ‘fear’ of the Trump Administration, but doesn’t mention the fear that the Catholic Church, and all other Christian organisations, had during COVID when they were arresting priests, ministers, and everybody else for holding church services," he added.

Trump attacks pope’s stance on global issues

The US president also criticised the pope’s views on nuclear weapons and recent military actions.

“I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States.

“And I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do, setting Record Low Numbers in Crime, and creating the Greatest Stock Market in History.

“Leo should be thankful because, as everyone knows, he was a shocking surprise. He wasn’t on any list to be Pope, and was only put there by the Church because he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump.

“If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican. Unfortunately, Leo’s Weak on Crime, Weak on Nuclear Weapons, does not sit well with me," he said.

Trump says he is ‘not a fan’ of the pope

Speaking to reporters later, Trump further distanced himself from the pontiff.

“I’m not a fan of the Pope. I don’t think he’s doing a very good job. He likes crime I guess. He’s a very liberal person.”

After Attacking Pope Leo, Trump Posts Image Portraying Himself as Jesus Christ

Source: Getty Images

Pope calls for peace amid rising global tensions

The remarks come after Pope Leo, speaking at St Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City, urged an end to escalating conflicts and warned against what he described as a dangerous sense of unchecked power.

“Enough of the idolatry of self and money! Enough of the display of power! Enough of war! True strength is shown in serving life,” the pope said.

In a separate message, he also called for dialogue to resolve ongoing tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran, stressing that peace must be built on coexistence rather than force.

“God does not bless any conflict. Anyone who is a disciple of Christ, the Prince of Peace, is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs,” he added.

Rift between Trump and Vatican deepens

Relations between Trump and Pope Leo have deteriorated since the latter’s election in 2025 as the first American pope.

While Trump initially described the development as a “great honour” for the United States, disagreements over migration, global conflicts and US foreign policy have widened the divide.

The pope has repeatedly criticised war, mass deportations and the treatment of migrants, while also declining to participate in a US-backed Gaza peace initiative and cancelling a planned visit to the United States.

Trump’s latest AI-generated post marks a new flashpoint in the ongoing rift between the White House and the Vatican, following a similar image he shared in 2025 portraying himself as a pontiff.

Pope Leo speaks on Iran vs US

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Pope Leo on Wednesday, March 11, expressed deep sorrow over the escalating violence in Iran.

Specifically, the Pope lamented the deaths of numerous civilians, including children, amid the ongoing conflict.

Speaking during his weekly audience at St. Peter’s Square, the pontiff highlighted the suffering in Lebanon, describing the country, targeted by Israeli strikes, as undergoing a “great trial.”

Source: Legit.ng