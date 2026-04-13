Judy Austin's ex-husband, Emmanuel Obasi, has joined her and Yul Edochie in the Nigerian movie industry

He made his debut in a new movie titled Lost Marriage, as he shared the flyer as well as the YouTube link online

In an appreciation video after the release of the movie, Obasi expressed gratitude to his fans and May Edochie's supporters, known as May Nation

Emmanuel Obasi, the ex-husband of Nollywood actress Judy Austin, has ventured into Nollywood as he recently made his debut in a movie titled 'Lost Marriage.'

On Sunday, April 12, 2026, Obasi, who had shared flyers about the movie on his official Facebook page, posted a YouTube link where his fans and followers could watch his performance.

Judy Austin’s ex-husband appreciates fans and supporters as he makes his debut in Nollywood. Credit: judyaustin1/eobasi

Source: Instagram

On Monday, April 13, 2026, Judy's ex-husband, who shared old pictures of him and the actress, expressed gratitude to God, fans, and well-wishers for making the movie a success.

He shared how many people had put calls through to him, congratulating him and applauding his efforts. The highlight was, however, the moment Obasi threw a subtle shade, which some netizens claimed was directed at Judy's current husband, Yul Edochie.

"May they will say because I have not entered inside casket so I have not become an actor, but acting is not about entering into casket and coming out, I have acted my own and the movie is very sweet and interesting, so I appreciate everyone that partake in it to make it happen," he said in part.

Judy Austin’s ex-husband Obasi's debut performance in Nollywood movie captures attention. Credit: judyaustin1/eobasi

Source: Instagram

"I am here to appreciate all my fans followers and supporters all over the world , you people have show me love's, am very happy the way things is going today proven to me that man are not God, I love you all," Emmanuel Obasi added in a caption.

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Yul Edochie's estranged wife, May, made her Nollywood debut in Omoni Oboli's ‘WivesOnStrike 3: The Uprising’ in 2024.

Mr Obasi's appreciation video as he makes is debut in Nollywood is below:

Reactions as Judy Austin's ex joins Nollywood

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as netizens shared opinions about Mr Obasi's performance. Read them below:

tinymogaga4019 commented:

"hmmm beautiful movie. Mr Obasi and Queen May have been hiding their talents. Can't wait to see more of Obasi."

Aproko Bus driver reacted:

"Mr Obasi might win a prestigious award before Yul Edochie the way things are going. If you have not seen this beautiful movie, go to red app search for lost marriage. The link will be on the comment section. Mr Obasi is a very good actor oo. Mr Obasi has taken over Yul and Judy."

mummytwins said:

"I went to look at Mr obasi movie. All I saw was a good actor who is born for it He just need more time and practice to become better than Yul Edochie in future."

Favour Fred commented:

"So A time will come when they’ll cast both him and Yul in one movie."

Judy Austin’s ex shares warning message to Yul Edochie

Legit.ng previously reported that Judy Austin's ex-husband, Obasi, released a message he claimed to have sent to Yul Edochie years ago.

Obasi revealed that he had warned Yul as far back as 2022, advising him not to allow a woman to bring him down. According to him, the actor neither responded to the message nor took his advice seriously.

Source: Legit.ng