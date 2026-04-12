Many Nigerians are working to migrate to another country in search of a greener pasture, either to Europe, America or other places around the world

However, recurring terms are in the process of migration, are visa-free and free visa, in which many did not have a clear understanding when applying for their visas

Migration, in the Nigerian context, is often referred to as Japa, a term that feels connected and homely when talking about Nigerian scenes

Many African countries are moving to ease the movement of their citizens across the continent. The policy is being implemented through visa-free and visa-free arrangements, two terms that appeared confusing to many.

The terms have often been used at different intervals in reports and travel processes, but do you know or think the two terms are the same?

Understanding free-visa and visa-free when planning to leave the country Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Japa: What is visa-free travel?

According to TRT Afrika, with visa-free travel, you just pack your bags and go. Citizens of countries with this arrangement do not need a visa to enter. They can simply travel with their passport and other supporting documents.

On the other hand, a free visa means that while you still need to apply for a visa, the visa is issued free of charge. No payment is required for the visa.

For example, when Rwanda recently announced its free visa policy to all Africans, they didn't need to apply for a visa beforehand. They show up at the port of entry and get the visa on arrival for free. This is different from visa-free travel, where no visa is needed at all.

So, while both ease travel, visa-free means no visa application or payment is required, whereas a free visa still requires an application or arrival process, but without the usual fee.

Countries adopt these policies in order to boost tourism, trade, and people-to-people connections across Africa."

See the TRT Afrika video here:

What is the true meaning of Japa?

Understanding the terms is very important for Nigerians and anyone willing to migrate to another country under the term of Japa in Nigerian terms. Japa is often used in Nigeria to represent migration and an escape for a better life elsewhere.

Many Nigerians often migrate to countries in Europe and America in search of a greener pasture. While some have enough to travel through the air and get their documents intact, others travel through other African countries and the desert. This development has stranded many in some African countries, particularly in Libya.

Japa explained in relation to migration Photo Credit: @nigimmigration

Source: Twitter

In another situation, some have been arrested in their host countries for misconduct or poor documentation, a development that has given Nigeria a bad image at the global stage. The Foreign Ministry recently said it secured the release of some Nigerians detained at an airport in South Africa.

The statement reads:

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has secured the release of three Nigerians who were detained at Oliver Thambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, following the intervention of the Consulate-General of Nigeria. Kudos to the officers in the Mission."

See the statement here:

Indian student shoots, kills classmate

Legit.ng earlier reported that a student has reportedly shot and killed one of his female classmates at the Mai Bhago Law College in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab, India, on Monday, February 9.

According to the police, the student also attempted to take his own life as the incident was captured on the CCTV cameras in the classroom.

Source: Legit.ng