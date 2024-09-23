Chude Jideonwo has claimed that the Yorubas are producers of the leading films in the Nigerian movies industry

He added that most of the Netflix movies were produced by the Yorubas, as he mentioned a few of the top producers in Nigeria

His claim sparked debate in the comments section as fans tried to caution him against starting a tribal debate

Media personality, Chude Jideonwo, has made a bold claim about the Nigerian movie industry and the kind of film churned out from it.

The filmmaker and podcaster, who has interviewed a lot of celebrities, stated in one of his podcasts that Yourbas are the major producers of big and leading movies in Nigeria.

Chude Jideonwo speaks about making movies. Photo credit @chudeity

Source: Instagram

He asked his fans which Hausa or Igbo movie made it big on Netflix or other notable streaming platforms.

Chude Jideonwo names top producer

In the recording, Jideonwo went ahead to name some of the high grossing producers, who are Yorubas.

He mentioned Funke Akindele, Kunle Afolayan, Bolanle Austins Peters, Femii Adebayo. According to him, Yoruba film culture has merged itself into other groups, and it has been leading.

He added that only Yourba films have been able to exist on Amazon Prime, Netflix, and major streaming platforms, and they became mainstream cultural hit.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Legit.ng captured reactions of fans to what Jideonwo said. Here are some of the comments below:

@ayinskiski:

"The Yoruba theatre happens to be the pioneer theatre even before the Nigerian amalgamation; thus, the leadership. It has existed for such a long time and evolved without leaving out its founders."

@simonjason_:

"If the IGBOS take over Netflix now. They will start hating. Let just say, let's allow other tribes to strive abeg but not for long .

@showsammy:

"Some people will see this your choice topic as tribal issues and will generate hateful comments."

@okshoppaholic:

"What does it really matter, Igobo, Hausa, or Yoruba, spirit of competition leave us e joor.'

@oluwamodupeolami:

"Afamefuna I think is a igbo movie bt truly only yoruba donate d primevideo & netflix except showmax."

@flakky1:

"Beast of two worlds is not Femi Adebayo’s movie. Pls correct it."

@pazimo_billion:

"Other countries sees it as Nigerian movie. Why are we trying so hard to divide ourselves, just call it Nigerian movie and stop this tribal nonsense.'

@jolowokarina:

"Mercy and Toyin are from Edo State.'

@the_duke_of_ijebulan:

"Reno has been saying dis long ago but pple just like to argue...U think it's by YouTube movies...All those baseless movies on YouTube."

Fans hail Femi Branch in Bashorun Ga'a

Legit.ng had reported that hours after the trending movie House of Ga'a went live on Netflix, netizens, who watched it, took to social media to express their thoughts about the film.

Special recognition was dedicated to the protagonist of the movie, Femi Branch, as fans, friends, and colleagues hailed his performance.

The movie, which was directed and produced by Bolanle Austen-Peters, had been ranked number 1 in Nigeria since it was released.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng