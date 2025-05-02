Kiddwaya never hid the fact that he came from money; he just did not tell fans that it was this huge

An interview video of the reality TV star's father, Terry Waya, has raised conversations on social media

In the clip, Terry Waya disclosed his staggering net worth, and even the interviewer could not hide her shock

Terry Waya, the father of popular Reality TV star Kiddwaya, has made headlines following a fresh interview that surfaced on social media.

The billionaire was recently in an interview where he was asked to disclose an estimate of his net worth. Terry hesitated for some seconds before disclosing the actual figure.

Kiddwaya's dad Terry says he's worth $2.2 billion. Credit: @kiddwaya

He stated that it was estimated to be around $2.2 billion, but he sounded like it could be more.

The interviewer paused right in her “tracks” and stuttered for a bit. She could not believe what she had just heard.

Kiddwaya's father chuckled and asked her if she would love to marry him. She laughed and responded in the negative, saying that she would only marry for personality and not money.

Terry Waya's response, as well as his question to the lady interviewer, ignited some more reactions on social media, as many argued over his wealth.

Kiddwaya brags about chopping life with dad

Recall, former reality star Kiddwaya, notable for his lavish lifestyle and the wealth of his father, got fans' attention.

In a video, he was seen taking a walk with his father outside a massive building, and this got his fans talking.

According to Kiddwaya, when he and his father enjoy life together, it makes sense, and he used the trending word demure in his post.

Reactions as Terry Waya discloses net worth

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@mr_rumzy04 said:

"The $2.2 billion na fugazi 😂😂😂that man net worth pass that one."

@abimbolaonuorah said:

"With no factory but travelling and yet people are dying in his home state."

@uc_savage001 said:

"That’s 001 Dad’s money 💰 Investment 😂…. Levels in this Game."

@deejay_scratch said:

"You wan 2 mali me?? 😂 sharp iGbo man. Proudly 9ja made lol 😂."

@tomiwarh__ said:

"It’s probably more .. na the one way he fit declare be that."

@donteeoflagos said:

"This is not true.. 2.2 Billion Dollars and you're not on Forbes.. By the way Nigeria has just 4 Dollar Billionaires. Aliko Dangote, Mike Adenuga, Femi Otedola, Rabiu of BUA."

Fans react to a new interview where Terry Waya said he's worth $2.2 billion. Credit: @terrywaya

@jamholiberty said:

"But why them non dey rate him among Nigerian richest..cause them dey mention otedola wey no rich am him even Adeleke wey rich pass otedola them no dey rate them why."

@party_starterx_nig said:

"Eh suppose pass that amount sir."

@ola_mi_lekan_1805 said:

"This man no get half a billion dollars."

@mykel__smyth said:

"You want to marry me" bad guy sharply throw pass😂."

Kiddwaya questions why rich men attract baddies

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, Kiddwaya, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, sparked a conversation by asking why rich and famous men like himself tend to attract "bad girls" or "baddies".

The post received quick reactions from netizens, with some suggesting that Kiddwaya's wealth and fame naturally draw baddies who are attracted to his status.

Some users suggested that the kind of women one attracts could be tied to personal choices rather than just financial status or fame.

