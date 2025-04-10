Kiddwaya, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, sparked a conversation by asking why rich and famous men like himself tend to attract "bad girls" or "baddies"

On April 9, 2025, Terseer Kiddwaya Waya, popularly known as Kiddwaya, a reality TV star from the Big Brother Naija Lockdown season, took to X to share a thought-provoking question that got Nigerians talking.

Kiddwaya, known for his lavish lifestyle and high-profile status, seemed to be reflecting on how his wealth might influence the kind of women he attracts, a topic that resonates with many in Nigeria, where societal views on relationships often tie to financial status.

"I have a genuine question. Why is it that when you are rich, and famous you attract bad girls “baddies” but when you are broke and normal you attract the good long term girls 🤔"

"Drop me a line/give me a call Kidd (been way too long anyway) I can answer that one for you - and help you resolve it 💘"

"The problem is not your status. It has nothing to do with being broke or rich. The problem is with you."

"Lmao. When you’re rich, you don’t attract bad girls — you just become visible to more people, including the ones who are not for you. When you’re broke, loyalty looks like love, but sometimes it’s just survival. Be wise in both seasons."

"Your brother David who is rich and famous attracted a good long term girl. If you looking for “bad girls” you’ll attract them. By the way the are no “bad girls”.

"When you flaunt your wealth, who do you expect to attract? You know the answer, but when you stay low-key and be true to yourself, then you will attract people who will love you for you. Stay humble , be prayerful, and the true love that you desire,you'll definitely find ."

"Guyyyy someone finally asks this thing wey Dey my mine bruhh like the actual f guy, u go just taya even to see the normal long term girls wey we Dey see as low class go come scarce. It’s well ooo"

"You can be rich and not responsible to attract baddies who are not responsible cos there's a spot ,a dot that connects you to them. Secondly, you can be rich and responsible to meet good girls who connects to you from a responsible place,responsible friends u keep."

"Good girls can be mostly found in schools, churches, work or in neighbourhood , why baddies are everywhere on the streets, clubs, restaurants and bars, cinemas, events etc,and those are the places the rich always be."

Kiddwaya’s stance on resemblance with BBNaija housemate Chinne

In a related story previously published on Legit.ng, Kiddwaya addressed comparisons between himself and a Season 9 BBNaija housemate, Chinne Nwafor.

On July 31, 2024, netizens claimed that Kiddwaya bore a striking resemblance to Chinne, a current housemate at the time.

However, Kiddwaya firmly rejected the idea, stating that he did not see any similarity despite the buzz online.

