Nigerian socialite Obi Cubana has continued to celebrate his wife, Lush Eby's academic feat on social media

Obi Cubana’s wife bagged an MSc with distinction from the University of Surrey, and the socialite warned his five sons

The socialite’s stern warning to his boys was captured on video, and it went viral with netizens dropping hot takes

Nigerian socialite and businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana has warned his five sons following his wife, Ebiere aka Lush Eby’s recent academic feat.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that Obi Cubana’s wife, Lush Eby, bagged a distinction in International Business Management, MSc. from the University of Surrey in the UK.

Obi Cubana's warning to his 5 sons after wife bagged MSc distinction trends.

Source: Instagram

The achievement was widely celebrated, and a party was organised with friends and well-wishers of their family in attendance. During the party, the socialite who was recently embroiled in a next-of-kin drama, addressed their five sons.

Obi Cubana gave a speech in front of the guests where he acknowledged that his wife bagging a distinction in her MSc was no easy feat. The businessman then warned his five sons about their academics.

According to Obi Cubana, none of his five boys must have a lesser performance than their mother, or he would flog them. In his words:

“I challenge my boys, if your mum, after five of you, plus me in the midst of all these, will come out with a distinction, anybody that will perform below her, I’ll flog their backsides.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Obi Cubana warns sons after wife’s distinction

Obi Cubana’s stern warning to his five sons after his wife bagged a distinction in her Msc from the University of Surrey, drew the attention of netizens. Some of them reacted to the celebrity businessman’s words:

Obi Cubana celebrates as wife bags MSc distinction, warns his 5 sons.

Source: Instagram

Menapetite said:

“This is the original I use to carry first when I was your age 😂.”

Estah_o wrote:

“See how easily he said "after 5 children??" Loveet.”

Estah_o said:

“Yesso Lush, we are proud of you!!!”

B3rants_ said:

“Next of kin no go read ke😂.”

Helenvictoria100 said:

“I like men that support their women to be the best she can be while married to her👏🏾.Every woman deserves to flourish in her marriage ❤️.”

Nonymacjossy wrote:

“Meanwhile Poor men will be on social media spitting fire and brimstone. Women please go for kindness, money will come later and you too, be kind.”

iam_hamara said:

"Any Person that will perform below standard, ipi kwa gi ike 😂 I Love that advise, from Father to his Sons, Super Speech from a Loving Husband 👏👏 Congratulations Senior Counsel 👏 More Wins."

prettieprecie said:

"Dis is how real men love their wives👏👏single girls abeg take notes oh."

amerika_vibez_fan_page wrote:

"He really loves his wife😍."

Obi Cubana's wife reacts to next-of-kin drama

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Obi Cubana’s wife, Lush Eby, finally spoke up about the next of kin drama trailing her family.

On April 22, 2025, the Nigerian social media space was buzzing with mixed reactions from netizens who reacted to Obi Cubana clarifying who his next of kin is. This came shortly after his adopted son, Chidi, posted a video where he called himself the next of kin.

