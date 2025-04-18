Nigerian billionaire Obi Cubana and his loving wife have been making the rounds on social media

A video of the lovebirds caught the attention of social media users, as the 50-year-old pleaded with his wife to stop 'billing' him

Her reaction to his request sent social media users into a state of hysteria, leading to various comments

Nigerian social media users have wished for a relationship like that of Obi Cubana and his wife, as they shared a new video.

The top billionaire, who turned 50 in a lavish party in Abuja, buzzed the internet following a new video he shared on social media.

Obi Cubana and his wife share a hilarious video. Credit: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the Odogwu was spotted pleading with his wife to stop billing him and have pity on him.

His wife initially acted oblivious before refusing to oblige. She called him 'Odogwu Paranran' from the popular movie Love in Every Word and told him to keep doing his duties.

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

Her husband replied, saying he was a tired 50-year-old man and that she should have mercy on his pockets

Watch the video here:

Recall that the popular Nigerian billionaire and socialite Obi Cubana is celebrating two of the special people in his life.

The entrepreneur took to his social media page where he celebrated his wife and last son to the joy of many.

Obi Cubana wrote sweet words to his wife and son, and fans have also joined to celebrate them in the comment section.

How fans reacted to Obi Cubana's post

Read some reactions below:

@odumodublvck said:

"PLEASE LUSH MAMA PLEASEE! PITY HIM. THIS THING IS GIVING ME SLEEPLESS NIGHTS."

@mc_filosopher said:

"That laugh be like..na joke ooo..bill me I love it..😂😂😂😂."

@ula_speaks said:

"Na this kind laughter I wan Dey learn now ha💸ha💸ha💸."

@dazzlelooks26 said:

"A man that loves, respects and cherish his wife will sure attract extra blessings from God, welldone sir you are doing well👏👏👏😁."

@d_jamaho said:

"This mama billing go go far o😂😂. “My darling I need like 100million for that my project 😭."

Obi Cubana and his wife share a hilarious video. Credit: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

@lydiaelixir said:

"Blessed family ❤️ May God give every good person the right partners of their destiny."

@queenchiesther1 said:

"See as big man they happy they talk billing now if na poor man everywhere go scatter 😂😂😂."

@mellisaricksammy said:

"Congratulations 🎉 to u both oooo I love 😘💕 u two ,,may God continue to keep you guys amen."

@prinxes1 said:

"Billionaire still dey vibe inside marriage of many years, poor man with pride go tire just after 3 to 4years with vexing mood round de clock."

@_bacco17 said:

"If you like as a woman no find one man to build with. She’s not lucky to have him. She deserves it."

Obi Cubana allegedly gifts wife N50m for b’day

As per an earlier report by Legit.ng, Obi Cubana marked his wife's birthday in a grand way and video from the ceremony surfaced online.

In the clip, the businessman, and his wife were having a great time while guests were busy with eating.

The amount Obi Cubana allegedly gave his wife as birthday gift trended and fans couldn't keep calm about it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng