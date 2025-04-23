Nigerian billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana’s wife, Lush Eby, has broken her online silence amid the drama trailing her family

Lush spoke up after Obi Cubana was dragged for debunking his adopted son’s claim of being his next of kin

Lush’s reaction to the heated online discussion triggered more reactions from social media users who responded

Nigerian billionaire Obinna Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana’s wife, Lush Eby, has spoken up about the next of kin drama trailing her family.

On April 22, 2025, the Nigerian social media space was buzzing with mixed reactions from netizens who reacted to Obi Cubana clarifying who his next of kin is. This came shortly after his adopted son, Chidi, posted a video where he called himself the next of kin.

After Obi Cubana cleared the air, many netizens bashed the billionaire businessman with some of them blaming his wife, Lush Eby, with real name Ebele Iyiegbu.

Obi Cubana’s reaction to next of kin drama trends. Photos: @lush_eby

Source: Instagram

In a new development, Lush took to her Instagram account to address the situation. The mum of four talked about how people on social media like to feel like they know everything about a person’s life and even share their life story like it is theirs.

According to her, it is only on social media that people can learn about their history from strangers who have never met them. Not stopping there, she added that online, people like to blame wives and mothers because of their own misguided and evil thoughts.

She wrote in part:

“Only on social media do you encounter people sharing your life story as if they know you personally.

Only here will you learn about your own history from strangers who’ve never even met you.

And only on social media will you see people blaming wives and mothers because of their own misguided thoughts and evil ideas… because that’s who they are. Hmmm… 🤔😃”

Obi Cubana’s wife accompanied her caption with a video from her husband’s recently held 50th birthday party. See the clip below:

Reactions as Obi Cubana’s wife speaks about next of kin drama

Obi Cubana’s wife’s reaction to the trending discussion about her husband’s next of kin and their adopted son has raised mixed feelings from netizens. While some people took her side, others said she should have maintained her silence on the matter:

Photo of Obi Cubana’s family as wife reacts to next of kin drama. Photos: @lush_eby

Source: Instagram

Yvonne______o said:

“Something’s are better left not replied to 🤦🏾‍♀️.”

Kanoel_fabrics said:

“The woman gets blamed for everything.”

Angelinaprettylady said:

“Madam,for a high profile family like yours with teenage kids that have access to the internet,teach them the Do's and Don'ts! Educate the on what to post that doesn't open them to public chochocho! Na una tell us say the boy is adopted ..na the boy come out dey claim next of kin but na innocent people wey siddon with their data and no Kuku get joy before you dey blame! If una no want make we no every,carry ya family enter inside and chop ya money in peace! Don't come online everyday flaunting cars, wealth and the good life at people that are just barely surviving! Mtshew.”

Shirotta_page said:

“Only God know wetin that boy for de face now. 😂”

Melanin_ruth_ wrote:

“Hmmm she didn’t say a single lie!”

I_am_sa_m said:

“Nobody knows your own stories pass Twitter people... Opinions left and right like say na Dem be your maker.”

Iamtherealallegedly said:

“Well said Ma,I told them obi did nothing wrong... He is just catching cruise at the same time setting the wrong straight..even on Tiktok they are blaming the wife…”

Queen_doraema said:

“You and your husband are giving context to something that we all thought was social media cruise tho…… did the boy even say anything to warrant your husband disputing him?? He’s still your child Abi yall have no future or next of kin privileges in place for him like y’all do the rest of your kids?”

Ngoziogu_ said:

“Your silence would have keelled them, nothing spoil sha. Zionnnn we move😂.”

Chachalinus022 wrote:

“Na the adopted son I come Dey pity. The poor boy was just following a trend, nothing personal.”

Deeone supports Obi Cubana amid next of kin drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that comedian Deeone reacted to Obi Cubana's next of kin drama.

The ex-BBNaija star applauded the billionaire businessman for the way he handled the matter, despite getting dragged online for it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng