A Nigerian fashion designer, Lasosa, has sounded a note of warning to other tailors and fashion designers

Lasosa, who made Priscy Ojo and Juma Jux’s pre-wedding outfit ,disclosed that she was ready to sue whoever copied her design

According to Lasosa, she owns the rights to the dress and put too much into it for it to be copied by other tailors

Nigerian influencer, Priscilla Ojo and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux’s fashion designer, Lasosa, have sounded a note of warning to tailors on social media.

Just recently, the celebrity couple debuted their second look for their pre-wedding shoot out of the five outfits they planned to unveil.

Priscy and Juma Jux rocked matching beige and brown attires with flowery motifs around their bodices, and their coordinated look left many fans in awe.

Nigerians react as tailor who made Priscy and Juma Jux's outfits vows to sue whoever copies her. Photos: @its.priscy, @_lasosa

However, the designer of their outfits, Lasosa, explained that she would not appreciate her style being copied by other designers.

During an interview with popular lifestyle and events blogger, Asoebi Styles, Lasosa revealed that she was ready to take legal action against anybody who copied her style by giving it to another tailor.

According to her, the outfit was exclusively made for Priscilla and Juma Jux which means she has the rights to the attire. Lasosa added that she put in a lot of effort to make the outfits.

Lasosa to sue other fashion designers who copy the style she made for Priscy Ojo and Juma Jux. Photo: @_lasosa

In her words:

“This was exclusively made for Priscilla and her husband so you know what that means right? We have rights to this dress. You know what that means? If you copy me and give it to ‘Obioma’ and I see it, you might just get sued, see you in court. It took too much to make this, don’t copy me, that’s not nice. If you don’t want to see yourself in court, send me a DM.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Priscy’s designer warns tailors

The video of Priscy and Juma Jux’s fashion designer, Lasosa, vowing to sue other tailors who copy her style was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians:

Pamella_ex said:

“No problem, I’ll put butterflies in my design instead of flowers, is that okay?”

I_winniejohnson said:

“On top Pinterest.”

Eye.jay wrote:

“On top inspiration wey you copy ehn fine girl. Ni wahala where you put leaves, I’ll put roses.”

Ogee_chukwu said:

“Mgbeke feeling funky😂.”

Jisolabrandboss wrote:

“I am very certain you lifted some designs off others to get here .. so, hey ! Chill .. I am copying it but with correct sleeves.”

Kekediva wrote:

“Go Aba make you go sue all of them their, cloth way them don even do trouser 🤣🤣🤣 dey play.”

_julesivy_ said:

“But this is a common style now.”

Iyanshawty' said:

“Film am well well, cut am, sew am😂😂The style is kuku Simple.”

Teepsycampbell wrote:

“The dress is beautiful and looks good on Priscilla but I don’t see what you want to sue someone for here ooo because it’s just a simple dress and anybody can sew that design .Nothing new on this design jare.”

Pretty_vee4 said:

“Madam rest 😂are you the first fashion designer?even veekee James never talk this one 😂u when be say na now some of us dey see you for the first time.”

Closetbycassy wrote:

“My worry baby... Dem go copy and norin go happen😂 Relaxxx.”

Michealjanet_mj said:

“There's actually nothing special about this dress, na person wey wear am dey special. So chillax.”

Formulatorspantry101 said:

“Even our QUEEN 👑 VEEKEE NEVER TALK THIS ONE😂.”

Juma Jux cooperates with Priscy for TikTok video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Juma Jux and his wife, Priscy, delighted their fans with another video, showcasing the second outfit ahead of their Nigerian wedding on April 17.

The couple was in sync as they danced to an Indian song, which has now become a trending TikTok sound. Fans were left impressed and gushed over their love and support for each other.

The funny way Priscy made Juma Jux join her for the TikTok video had netizens talking about how he married a GenZ wife.

