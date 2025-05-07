Tanzanian singer and Priscilla Ojo’s husband, Juma Jux, has released their wedding song music video

Just recently, Priscy took to social media to share BTS photos of herself and her husband rocking Igbo traditional outfits

Late singer, Mohbad’s son Liam, was also featured in the music video, and social media users reacted

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo’s son-in-law, Juma Jux, has finally released the music video for his official wedding song.

Recall that days before Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, got married to the Tanzanian singer, he dropped a track featuring popular Nigerian rapper, Phyno with real name Chibuzor Azubuike.

The track, which is titled God’s Design, was the official song for the couple’s wedding and Juma Jux has finally released the visuals to accompany it.

His wife, Priscy, took to her official Instagram page to share a series of behind the scenes photos from the music video. In the snaps, she and her husband, Juma Jux, rocked Igbo traditional attires.

Rapper Phyna also joined the couple in one of the photos, as well as socialite and Priscy’s close friend, Chioma Ikoku, aka Chioma Goodhair. See the photos below:

The music video tried to imitate the couple’s grand traditional wedding. The clip displayed Africa’s beauty with the colourfully dressed traditional dancers and drummers. Just like a Nigerian wedding, there was also a lot of food on display in the video, with guests dancing and making merry.

Some of the notable faces in the video were Priscy’s mum, Iyabo Ojo, her brother, Festus, and her best friend, Enioluwa. However, the face that drew the most attention was the late singer, Mohbad’s son, Liam.

In the final scene of the clip, Iyabo Ojo was seen carrying little Liam at the dinner table while making merry with the couple and other guests.

See the video below:

Reactions as Mohbad’s son features in JP25 music video

Shortly after Juma Jux’s God’s Design music video was released, many social media users took to the comment section to share their thoughts. While some of them gushed over Priscy and Juma, others talked about Phyno and Mohbad’s son:

@oluwatosinolowolaba said:

“If you agree with me that Juma has no bad songs and he doesn't disappoint 👍.”

@gracejohn-wp8iz said:

“This video clip shows unity in diversity , different cultural outfits from different parts of Africa yet one song.”

@akuadansoaamponsah said:

“That Yoruba Prayer at the end from Queenmother gave me goosebumps. And oh I’m Ghanaian and don’t even understand but I felt that.”

@Theswahiliexplorer said:

“Jux your a great artist but this woman is a big blessing to you with her by your side I see you going to greater heights don’t let our sister inlaw go treat her well and may she always be your Joy.”

@JohnAbuto-j2p said:

“Phino still the King of native language rap.”

@FavourHelen5211 wrote:

“Who saw Liam ❤❤❤”

@amawoobey said:

“Pricy and jux are a big blessing to each other. Hope he loves her forever . He broke into the music industry forever.”

@bridgetjoy9286 commented:

“Liam self is not left behind...i love u so much boy,u are going higher liam bobo,guys pls say Amen to my comment for our little boy supporting his in- law🙏.”

@faithmichael2189 said:

“Five languages in one song ❤, English, Yoruba, Swahili, Igbo, Pidgin. This song lives rent free in my head.”

@dan.jaydann said:

“Who else saw Eni and Liam 😍😍😍😭”

@Alby-ub3it said:

Cameroonians here?🥰❤️Liam at the end made me smile jaw to jaw.All love

@chinyerechukwudi-okeh wrote:

“I loveet!!! Seeing Liam, Eni, Fatima of Lagos, Chioma, the God Design Couple, Iyabo, Festus and close family come together to execute this, is absolutely breathtaking and refreshing🙏🔥❤️🙏🏽Family is everything and more.”

EFCC invites Iyabo Ojo over Priscy, Juma's wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo was invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over her daughter, Priscilla Ojo, and Juma Jux’s wedding.

Recall that on April 17 and April 19, 2025, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter got married to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux at lavish ceremonies that took place in Lagos.

The events saw lavish displays of wealth from guests who sprayed bundles of Nigerian and foreign currencies on the couple and the bride’s mum, Iyabo Ojo. Following reports that Iyabo Ojo was apprehended by the EFCC, the movie star took to her Instagram page to issue a statement, explaining what happened.

