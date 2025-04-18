Africa Digital Media Awards

JP 2025: Meet The 3 Designers of Priscilla Ojo's Exquisite Wedding Dresses, Creativity Amazes Many
JP 2025: Meet The 3 Designers of Priscilla Ojo's Exquisite Wedding Dresses, Creativity Amazes Many

by  Eniola Lasaki 3 min read
  • The brains behind Priscilla Ojo’s magnificent looks for her big day have been disclosed on social media
  • Iyabo Ojo’s only daughter had the most beautiful wedding on April 17, 2025, and many could not stop gushing over her elegance
  • The masterminds of her three looks have now been revealed on social media, and fans have not stopped lauding them

The Ojo and Mkambala families, as well as social media users, are still reeling from the events of what appears to be the wedding of the season.

Iyabo Ojo, the ace Nollywood actress, traditionally gave her beautiful daughter, Priscilla’s hand in marriage to her husband, Juma Jux.

Priscy Ojo's designers have been revealed online.
Finally, the identities of the brands who took care of Priscy's dresses have been revealed. Credit: @its.priscy
One of the major highlights of the day was Priscy’s wedding dresses, her first look, second, and the after-party outfit. She looked exquisite in all her dresses, and one could tell that the designers all did an amazing job.

According to social media posts from their pages, Priscy’s first look was made by Couture Tabik:

While Emagine by Bukola 'finished work' on her most-talked about look, her second:

And for her party look, top Lagos designer, Prudent, did justice to the attire:

All three designer's put their best feet forward in making sure that Priscy had her dream wedding in her dreams dresses.

Social media users have not stopped gushing over how beautiful the outfits were, and most of all, how elegant the bride looked in them.

Fans react to Priscilla Ojo's dresses

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng:

@ms_alesh said:

"I like as una no waste time😍😍😍😍this is beautiful."

@vashtyvain said:

"Now this is what we call breaking boundaries in a classic way😍😍🔥🔥Super edgy with a classic glam perfection 🙌."

@tinaenemchukwu said:

"When you think you have seen it all, for where bum, another big designer, l love your craft 😍❤️, congratulations priscy."

@antyrukafabrics said:

"Loved the fact that she used different designers 💫."

@koyaoluwadamilolarebecca said:

"So pretty 😍😍😍 I'm still wanting for the dress veekee designed too. All her designer did very well 😍."

@nyma_chic said:

"Mrs p you nailed all the outfit you made yesterday. I Stan a reall queen of fashion."
@therealrhonkefella said:

"Such a phenomenal piece, so much time, talent and effort was put into this . Worth every hype worth every dime. Welldone To the Emagine crew. You DELIVERED ❤️."

@ms_estaa said:

"Shey wahala no come too much like this 😂 It doesn’t speak Emagineee."

@befaboutfit_kiddies said:

"Very well structured, elegant, cean and classy."

@khemmiesings said:

"My friend na you fine pass 🔥🔥🔥 .. looking so yummy."

@_just_beebah said:

"Work of art🔥❤️you did a greatttt."

Video of Priscilla Ojo and her Bridesmaids'

Legit.ng earlier reported that, Priscilla Ojo and her bridesmaids were spotted dazzling in their outfits as they created TikTok content.

The video showed the other ladies in robes, while the bride rocked a different outfit as they danced together.

This sparked joy in the hearts of fans, as they anticipated Priscilla’s other looks for her Nigerian big day.

