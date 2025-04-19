Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter and JP2025 bride, Priscilla, has finally made her first appearance on her white wedding day

The 24-year-old influencer was seen rocking one of her white wedding outfits as she surprised her bridesmaids with gifts

Priscy’s first white wedding day appearance and her gifts to her bridesmaids had many netizens reacting

JP2025 bride, Priscilla Ojo, has finally made her first white wedding day appearance on social media.

The 24-year-old influencer and her Tanzanian singer husband, Juma Jux, had their white wedding on April 19, 2025, only two days after they shut down the Nigerian social media space with their traditional wedding.

On the morning of their white wedding, fans waited in anticipation to see behind-the-scenes footage of the bride, and they were finally able to after one of Priscy’s friends, Jermaine OG, posted a video of her with her bridesmaids.

Nigerians react as Priscy Ojo finally makes first appearance in white wedding outfit for JP2025. Photos: @jermaine.og

Priscy looked stunning in a white lacey dress which had a corseted waist and a short skirt covered up with a matching white lacey fabric. The new bride was getting her makeup done before she proceeded to welcome her bridesmaids.

Priscy’s bridesmaids were all fully made up as they rocked brown silk robes. They screamed with excitement upon seeing the bride in her first white wedding outfit for the day.

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter then presented her bridesmaids with diamond accessories before they all sat down to take a group photo. See the heartwarming video below:

Reactions as Priscy first appearance white wedding day appearance

Many social media users were filled with excitement upon seeing Priscy and her bridesmaids on the JP2025 white wedding day:

JP2025 bride Priscy makes first white wedding appearance on social media. Photos: @its.priscy

___big.tee said:

“Snatch the bride oooo 😍😍.”

Marybright282 said:

“At last 🥹I don refresh taya.”

Ife.flower wrote:

“Wow 🥰.”

Myz_joe1112 said:

“Love this❤️❤️🔥🔥.”

Jessicaalban1 said:

“I came on time 😍😍.”

Hajia_bello1 said:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️Soo Beautiful.”

Real_amakabasil said:

“They should leave this event coverage for jermaine🙌❤️.”

Porshsandyapparel_ wrote:

“I will never be poor in my life🙏.”

K.c_eunice said:

“Her dress is so beautiful 😍.”

Fadikarimou said:

“Omo so beautiful 🤭♥️.”

JP2025 white wedding venue videos emerge online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla and her Tanzanian singer husband, Juma Jux's white wedding, got many fans excited.

The event which was set to take place on April 19, 2025, had many fans anticipating after videos of their white wedding venue emerged on social media. While fans thought their traditional wedding on such a grand scale would be the finale, they were in for a surprise with the white wedding decor.

In clips that went viral from the white wedding venue, the place was still being set up but it showed a lovely outdoor garden space with a sea view. Several photos of the couple were also arranged all over the grounds. Another clip also captured a beautiful white walkway decorated with flowers.

Legit.ng gathered some comments from social media users who reacted to Priscy and Juma Jux’s white wedding after videos from their party venue emerged online. Some of them expressed excitement about the event trending like their traditional wedding party.

