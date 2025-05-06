Nigerian singer Tems was one of the celebrities who graced the red carpet at the Met Gala 2025

The theme for the event was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, and the Grammy-winning musician showed up in an ankara outfit

Many netizens, particularly Nigerians, had a lot to say about Tems’ outfit after photos went viral on social media

Popular Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems, was at the recently held Met Gala 2025 to the joy of fans.

The society event, which is regarded as the world's most prestigious and glamorous fashion event, took place on May 5, 2025, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Many celebrities from around the world, including Nigerian musician Tems, were in attendance.

The theme for the 2025 Met Gala was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” which refers to suits and menswear. Guests showed up in outfits with different interpretations of the concept.

Nigerians react as Tems rocks ankara dress to the Met Gala 2025 held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photos: @temsbaby

One of the guests who made headlines with her outfit was Grammy-winning Nigerian star Tems. The Love Me Jeje crooner rocked a buttoned-up suit dress made with blue ankara fabric with a green cravat around her neck and a matching green umbrella.

See her photos below:

Met Gala: Reactions as Tems rocks ankara dress

Tems’ interpretation of the ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ theme was met with mixed reactions after the photos went viral on social media.

While some netizens praised her for using an ankara fabric to make her outfit, thereby showcasing herself as an African, others claimed the dress did not depict the theme.

Nigerian singer Tems is in the news as she rocks ankara to Met Gala 2025 held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City. Photo: @Temsbaby

Derryanna.destiny said:

“I love how she understood the theme yet still kept her culture and history on brand with it. It’s beautiful.👏🏾”

Katrinatheartist said:

“I like she made it her own 💯.”

Uglyxepidemic said:

“Look Like A Lucious African Version Of Mary Poppins 🔥.”

Trubluluisdead said:

“I love the nod to the motherland 😍.”

Dedejiofficial said:

“She slayed! The Ankara fabric! The tie matching with the umbrella! The hair, using the tie as a hairband is everything !😍”

Henrietta_m said:

“I love her but I think Nigerian tailors could have done more!!”

Yourpersonalhypegirl wrote:

“So Beautiful! So Regal! So African! So Marketable! So Trophy! Go Tems!!! Up Naija.”

Sylves__star said:

“Even if you wanted to use Ankara, why use the burial type 😭😭.. who is Tem’s stylist?”

Chris_jajuan said:

“She is so beautiful but totally missed the concept!”

Rahmanburkman said:

“I feel like some people might critique her fashion sense because she's fully covered and doesn't show as much skin. It's like there's a double standard where certain styles are judged more harshly because of societal expectations around revealing clothing 😬.”

Koku_diaries said:

“@euru22 honestly, with all the Nigerian stylist out there, this?”

Mz_preye_the_1st said:

“Cloth wey you for give @veekee_james to finish work for you.....I still love you sha.”

Bellabritt30 wrote:

“Not the theme.”

Pharrel Williams co-chairs Met Gala

Meanwhile, in October 2024, Legit.ng reported that the Met Gala announced that singer and designer Pharrell Williams was among the co-chairs of the 2025 Met Gala, which waded into race relations in the context of fashion.

Rapper ASAP Rocky, actor and playwright Colman Domingo and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton were named as co-chairs of the fashion's marquee event overseen by Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue.

