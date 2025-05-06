Nigerian reality star, Nengi, has continued to react after her outfit to a recent event earned her backlash on social media

The new mum posted a series of videos of herself rocking swimsuits as she clapped back at her critics

Nengi’s message to her critics sparked a series of comments on social media after it made the rounds

Former BBNaija star, Rebecca Nengi Hampson aka Nengi, has fired back at her critics on social media with her swimsuit posts.

Recall that the new mum made social media headlines after a video of the revealing outfit she wore to a recent event went viral. The ex-reality star came under fire for exposing her body the way she did.

Shortly after, Nengi took to her Instagram stories to give her critics a piece of her mind. The new mum posted a series of videos of herself rocking a swimsuit and showing off her figure.

Nengi tackles critics of her body with swimsuit videos. Photos: @nengiofficial

In one of the videos, Nengi was inside a swimming pool and she gave fans a good look of her curvy hips and flat tummy. She then accompanied the video with a caption explaining that she is not on the same level as her critics no matter how much they complain about her.

In her words:

“Cry today, cry tomorrow, cry forever. I’m still that girl and I’m still not your mate.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Nengi shuns critics with swimsuit videos

Nengi’s videos in which she showcased her body while rocking swimsuits were met with mixed feelings from Nigerians. Some of them noted that the new mum was under pressure:

Nigerians react as BBN star Nengi replies people talking about her body. Photos: @nengiofficial

Waje_dora said:

“Who is even pressuring all of u. Mate of who exactly. Which battle una dey fight sef. It’s like egg is not expensive in your area. The same air someone will breathe out is still the same air that will enter your lungs. Everybody should Goan rest.”

Simplyruty said:

“Oh I hope she’s okey this is not the Nengi we’re used too😢.”

Successful_ibile7 said:

“Single mother 😂.”

Theofficialnansea said:

“Nene is everything okay?”

King__barbie said:

“Why u Dey fight yourself?”

_lily_among_thorns_ wrote:

“No, this isn’t Nengi. Nengi doesn’t do cho cho cho. 2 months PP isn’t a joke. That phase isn’t child’s play. My head was still turning around. She should just take care of herself and leave SM abeg.”

Mheenarh__ wrote:

“Why do I feel like she’s going through things cause honestly Nengi doesn’t reply.”

Gracy275 said:

“They be competing with themselves all the time🤦‍♀️.”

Naello__ wrote:

“That urge for validation that comes with childbirth is not your mate. It’s Postpartum boredom😩.”

Sheis_queenesther said:

“She used to ignore a lot… postpartum stress is not anyones mate… y’all should let her do whatever makes her happy.”

Nengi speaks on postpartum struggles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nengi reacted to the criticism trailing the outfit she wore to an elite event.

A video of the new mother stepping into the venue of the event surfaced online, and fans reacted after seeing what she wore. They labelled it tacky and dragged her for revealing too much.

In a post on her Instagram story, Nengi reacted to the criticism. According to her, she had a post-emergency Caesarean section and was not yet cleared for the gym.

