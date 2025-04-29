A Nigerian caterer shared what happened at an event she cooked for, which didn’t hold after her client was kidnapped

She narrated how the party organiser was kidnapped, and none of the guests showed up after she had cooked a large quantity of meals

The caterer shared how much the food was worth and how most of it got spoiled because of the incident

A Nigerian caterer shared how she cooked for an event where no guests showed up.

She narrated how her client, the party organiser, was kidnapped, and her guests were scared to come to the event.

In a video by @Cy_loves__food on TikTok, the Imo state-based caterer shared a video of the empty event centre where chairs and decorations had been set up.

She said:

“POV: You cooked for an event and it did not hold. God help us in the country ooo The insecurity is too much !!!.”

In the comments, she gave more details on the incident.

She said:

“Nigeria happened to my client. My client had a near death experience with kidnappers. They took her phones and everything she had even money.”

The caterer also revealed that her client had been released and she was paid almost N3m upfront for the food.

In the video, she also added that they had to pack their vehicle and heat up the food which was going bad already.

Her words:

“It’s almost 3m, most of the food got spoilt. We gave some out. We were to cater for her friends that came in from Lagos, but they didn’t get to her village again cox of fear. Before we would travel back from Mbano to Owerri, 90% of them had left already.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as event got cancelled

Elizabeth Ajibola said:

"This happened to my uncle last week. He died on his wife's 60th birthday. two cows, Hall,etc."

@Nazzy Apparel said:

"Goodness ! Is well, so sorry for all the stress and energy you put together for the job."

BLESSING GOLD BBB said:

"Well my friend has experience something like ds. Her introduction no hold. After all preparation. it is well."

TastyEats by Zee said:

"You are even trying to hold up !! Anxiety and panic attack would kill me after the sleepless nights and also the thoughts of delivering premium Omo so sorry."

FOOD VENDOR IN SANGOTEDO LAGOS

"Haaa we thank God she was realised, at the same time not the vendor or any services boys is involved."

@LadyP said:

"It's well, Nigeria keep happening to their citizens both the ones inside the country and outside the country. Nah to hold God very tight oooo because it's only him can save us."

