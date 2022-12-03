Popular Nigerian preacher, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, made sure to eulogize late gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, at The Experience event

The popular minister recently lost his life at the age of 51 and the preacher made sure he was remembered fondly

In a video making the rounds, Pastor Adefarasin was seen getting emotional as he asked the audience to observe one-minute silence for the late gospel singer

House on the Rock pastor, Paul Adefarasin, was recently spotted getting emotional over late gospel singer, Sammie Okposo’s death at the 2022 The Experience event.

In a video that was posted online by Nikki Laoye, Pastor Adefarasin appeared to be wiping off tears from his face as he called on the crowd to pay their respects to the late music star.

According to the preacher, Sammie was a legend in gospel music who had graced The Experience stage so many times.

Pastor Paul Adefarasin appears to wipe tears a he remembers late Sammie Okposo at The Experience. Photos: @nikkilaoye, @sammiokposo

Adefarasin asked the audience to remember the late singer’s wife and daughter in their prayers as they observed a minute of silence for him.

He then went ahead to encourage the crowd to put on their phone flashlights to signify a candle in the wind as they paid a tribute to his songs, his songwriting and he also prayed for God to bless his memory.

Nigerians react as Pastor Paul Adefarasin pays tribute to late Sammie Okposo at The Experience event

The touching video of the House on The Rock pastor reacting to Sammie Okposo’s death stirred a number of reactions on social media. Read some of them below:

e.j_withthalocs:

"Pastors have a tough job ....I can't imagine how many times they have buried loved ones, colleagues and protégés and still have to keep strong for the church. God bless the memory of Sammy Okposo. So surreal "

papasam01:

"This is difficult to watch "

thetimo:

"Tears freely flow but great Joy unexplainable in my heart for an impactful life and a grand entry into glory! "

amazon_drups:

"Rest in praise with the angel legend"

ray15th:

"Had goosebumps watching it last night. It’s well!"

docminix:

"I was expecting him to be honoured, and I am glad Pst Paul did. May his soul continue to rest!"

wunmiobe:

"This makes it hit home even more. It’s so sad"

fishermonisolaomotayo:

" this is making me cry already . So very difficult to watch, keep resting man ️️️️️"

May the soul of the deceased rest in peace.

RMD shares video showing his last moment with late Sammie Okposo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo took to social media with a post mourning his friend and veteran musician, Sammie Okposo.

RMD shared a video that they both filmed some weeks ago when they were in America.

The actor mentioned how the musician's death has hit him in a bad place while sending condolences to his family members.

