Pastor Ituah Ighodalo has granted an interesting interview on Upgradetv where he was asked about his plan to remarry again

The clergy stated that his late wife's spirt still follows him everywhere he goes, and he loved her dearly before her death

Fans were astonished about his utterance as they shared their take in the comment section of the post

The senior pastor of Trinity House, Ituah Ighodalo, has granted an interview about his alleged remarriage plan to Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, years after losing his first wife, Ibidunni Ighodalo.

During an interview with media personality Osayuwamen Saleh on Upgradetv, the clergy spoke about his last marriage to the late event planner.

According to him, he was not aware that he was remarrying any woman and congratulated the blogger, who broke the news.

Pastor Ituah disclosed that when the person must have raked in money from the views, he must pay his tithe from the money.

Pastor Ituah speaks about late wife

Remembering his late wife, Ibidunni, the clergy said she was a fantastic person and that he loved her so much.

He affirmed that her spirit goes with him anywhere he goes. Also speaking about how he has been coping emotionally, he declared that God has been so good to him and has helped him. Though he is a complex person, but God has helped.

The clergy, who was spoken glowingly about by Toke Makinwa added that he was stable, happy with what he was doing, and he was focused.

However, he does not know what the future holds for him as regards remarriage.

Recall that Pastor Ituah Ighodalo had opened up in the past about his remarriage plan. He noted that he had given his all to his late wife, and was not sure that he has anything to give to any other woman.

Reactions trail Ituah Ighodalo's inteview

Nigerians shared their opinion about the clergy's interview. Here are some of the comments below:

@princedonaldglasgow reacted:

"Kate Henshaw is a Joker."

@eabrown436 commented:

"Kai. "My wife was fantastic I loved her so much. It's well.

@winmak_crafts said:

"This man is rare breed in Nigeria."

@tonia_code stated:

"He always has a peaceful aura. He must be a good man."

@freddie_abah wrote:

"So touching. Everywhere I go, my wife's spirit follows me. "

@clara.22512 shared:

"Ibidunni was a beautiful soul. God be with you and continue to help you sir."

@_barbieluxury shared:

"Pastor Itua looking very fresh and younger I hope Kate makes him happy."

@nityberry said:

"My own is how can this man be close to 64 and look so young..omo, this is God's blessing o, he has good body."

