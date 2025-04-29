A Nigerian lady has shared a post on TikTok showing the messages she received from her younger sister who's under 18 years old

According to the lady, her sister had just entered university and she was surprised to receive a load of messages from her

Social media users who came across the hilarious post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian lady has captured the attention of social media users with a funny post about her younger sister.

She shared the post via the TikTok app and it quickly went viral, garnering lots of comments and views from netizens.

Female student sends 22 messages to elder sister. Photo credit: @achalugo/TikTok.

Lady shares voice notes from younger sister

The post, shared by @achalugo on TikApp, revealed a series of voice notes sent by the lady's younger sibling who recently gained admission into the university.

The messages were a mix of affectionate greetings, playful jabs, and requests for financial assistance.

In one of the voice notes, the younger sister teased her older sibling, expressing feelings of being neglected while also conveying her love.

However, her messages quickly shifted to a more serious matter, with a request for money to purchase a specific drink.

Lady shares 22 messages younger sister who entered university sent to her. Photo credit: @achalugo/TikTok.

In her words:

"Sister good evening. You have just forgotten about me. You don't even use to check on me again. I love you so much. You don't even know if I'm in pains. How are you? Sister I need money o. I need money for caprisonne please send me money. I love you. Achalugo. Bye."

The older sister's reaction to the load of messages was a mix of shock and laughter.

She funnily described the experience, stating that she was left feeling overwhelmed by the large number of messages.

"POV: You have an under 18 kid sister who just entered university. Came online and saw 22 messages from this girl. I'm just weak for real," she said.

Reactions as lady shares messages from sister

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

@Bernie said:

"Buy hwr caprison oo firstly that pinned message ehhn if she’s in unn, Bio 151 is 4,000 and it doesn’t have CA ooo."

@Lyricsgirl52 said:

"Na my fellow lioness be this abeg give her the money we are passing through alot over here."

@Chioma said:

"Sister Abeg gv her pass the 7k ooo if u get am o dem dy suffer for sch. Pls reply her fast fast ooo."

@Graceyreal said:

"All these sweet names for 300 naira caprison she's an angel. I hope you sent it to her o."

@Empress Serwaa commented:

"It is she the last born and how can you forget her please double the money is not easy to be in university the hunger alone."

@prettyOnyee reacted:

"You look good on the pic you postedddddddddsis I need money ooo. Come onlineeeeeee."

@Classic Art added:

"Abeg share me this your sis number lemme fulfill her wishes of getting the caprison."

