Nigerian socialite E-Money, whose real name is Emeka Okonkwo Daniel, was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on April 28, 2025

According to reports, it was for allegedly abusing the naira and foreign currencies during Obi Cubana's birthday

E-Money has now taken to his social media page to share an update with his fans, who have been worried sick about him

Nigerina socialite Dr Emeka Okonkwo, widely known as E-Money, has shared an update which his fans following his arrest.

Recall that the socialite E-Money was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on April 28, 2025, for allegedly abusing the naira and foreign currencies.

Kcee's brother E-Money updates fans with uplifting caption. Credit: @iam_emoney1

Source: Instagram

He was said to have been accused of spraying US dollars, which is a violation of the Foreign Exchange Act. The EFCC operatives picked him up at his residence in the Omole area of Lagos and later flew him to Abuja for questioning.

In a recent development, E-Money went online via his official social media page to share a post. He used a backround song that said "Thank you for saving me, thank you my lord."

E-Money did not categorically say if he has been released or not, but he seems to be in an optimistic state.

Watch the video shared below:

Fans react to E-money's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@henryiyke1 said:

"Jajajajajaja odogwu nwannem karaka 💪💪💪❤️❤️❤️ forward ever backward never 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏."

@damilolateniolablog said:

"God's blessings always Odogwu, carrier of Grace🔥🔥🔥."

@mz_nifa said:

"The plans of the enemies(efcc) over your life will never prevail ijn Amen 🙏."

@obi_cubana said:

"But the song sha!!! 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@nappystrings said:

"No weapon formed against you shall prosper. We love and celebrate you for life my leader🙌🙌🙌🙌."

@realjuicyslifestyle said:

"We mount for your back like Ezcema.❤️❤️❤."

@chichiuzondu said:

"Too loaded to be empty 🙏🏾 anwuchula anwuchu o ❤️."

@lewisdejaino said:

"No weapon fashioned against you shall prosper."

@kannyviv said:

"Na God do am laslas. Welcome back Show mover."

@am_naomijoseph said:

"To God be the Glory you are ok sir. That is what you get when you are a good man, the love choke."

@taiwo_ilupeju_ said:

"Water no get enemy because everyone needs the water we love you king 👑❤️❤️❤️."

@undefeated_winnerforever said:

"Welcome sir ❤️ VDM really voiced out and he deserves proper Kudos."

@lilyboldandbeautiful said:

"Where is voice of the cross music coming from ?😂😂😂😂😂nnoo onye ego."

@radiogad said:

"Everywhere good baba, you’ve got my love and support 💯."

Source: Legit.ng