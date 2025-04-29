Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest has shown support towards his friend and colleague E-Money

Legit.ng reported that the music entrepreneur and philanthropist was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Chiefpriest, in a recent post, stirred debate as he spoke on alleged reasons E-Money was apprehended, triggering reactions online

Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest (born Pascal Okechukwu has reacted passionately to music entrepreneur and philanthropist E-money’s recent arrest.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Emeka Okonkwo, aka E-Money, was reportedly arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In the late hours of Monday, April 28, 2025, E-Money was arrested in his home in Omole, Lagos, after he allegedly abused the naira.

According to reports from Punch, sources within the EFCC disclosed that E-Money, who is the younger brother of Nigerian singer, Kingsley Okonkwo aka KCee, was arrested for allegedly praying US dollars, an act said to go against the Foreign Exchange Act.

Another source disclosed that E-Money was flown to Abuja for questioning after his arrest.

Chiefpriest claimed that E-Money is being pursued not for any wrongdoing, but for his ethnicity (Igbo) and his prominence in Nigeria's Southeast region.

He argued that the detention was part of a systematic oppression towards the Igbo people.

He also mentioned that E-Money’s recent successful "Homecoming Concert" during Easter could be one of the reasons for his arrest.

In his words:

This Is A Guy Who Just Did Everything To Push Up Southeast With His Just Concluded Home Coming Concert This Easter. I Knew They Will Come For Him Because The Just Saw His Strength, They Are Doing This So The Can Break Him So As To Make Him Succumb In Supporting Them Under Duress. The Oppression On Us Igbos Will Never Stop But Let Me Tell All Of You We Will Never Stop.

"We Don’t Die We Multiply More Billionaires Are Coming Up, Come 2027 We Will Support & Vote For Who We Want To, We Wont Be Broken, We Will Even Be Stronger, We Will Reciprocate How We Were Treated With Our Energy, Brotherhood, Support, Votes & Affluence. @iam_emoney1 It’s Nothing Brother I Have Been There It Will Make You Stronger It’s Just Like Our Rolls Royce, 🦅 Na Location For The Rich & Famous Na Status Symbol."

Netizens react to Cubana Chiefpriest’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions from both fans and celebrities. Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo’s lover Paulo shared a clapping sticker on the barman’s post.

See the reactions below:

myprfave said:

"Lwkmd but you are supporting the people that you claim are oppressing you. Even wore their signature cap. Pick your battles uncle."

iamkingsamba said:

"You will need to go find your TINUBU CAP😂😂😂."

hypemanjerry wrote:

"Omo I confuse for this talk ohh, I wonder where my brother Doro stand. APC, PDP or LP. I just taya, anyways God help us all."

oluwaceeski said:

"It’s the delusion that your vote will actually change the outcome of elections in 2027 that fascinates me. It’s already signed, sealed and delivered."

donfadiga1 said:

:Key word: “we will reciprocate how we were treated “

rae_nath said:

"Paskallll, it is not in your position to preach this. This change starts with you. Go and take care of your child."

VDM shares clips of him spraying money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian social media commentator Verydarkman (VDM), whose real name is Martins Otse, posted photos online to draw the attention of the EFCC.

The activist shared images of himself and his close friend Kokopee intentionally tossing money during a night out in Jos, Plateau state. VDM identified the location of the incident as Chillers By New Yorker and boldly tagged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in the post, seemingly drawing their attention to his actions

Known for bragging about his integrity and claiming he’s untouchable by the anti-graft commission, the TikToker referenced the case of Nigerian billionaire Razaq Okoya's family with the EFCC in his post.

