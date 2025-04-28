A Nigerian man gave his observation after seeing Priscilla Ojo dancing with her husband, Juma Jux, at the Headies

The man speculated that the newlywed influencer was pregnant, as he predicted the gender of the alleged unborn baby

Those who came across the man’s comment shared their thoughts on the pregnancy speculation as the video continued to trend

A Nigerian man shared what he noticed after seeing Priscilla Ojo during her husband, Juma Jux’s performance at the just-concluded Headies awards.

The awards, which took place in Lagos on Sunday night, featured a performance from Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, who recently married Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo.

The Instagram user, @iam_anyi01, reacted to a video of the influencer dancing with er husband during his performance.

He speculated that she was pregnant and went ahead to predict the gender of the alleged unborn child.

The man also said a prayer for the couple, as the video trended on social media.

He said:

“Now now wey wedding just de end she don rush carry belle...It's a baby boy shaa ....God bless them.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail man’s pregnancy speculation about Priscilla

Some netizens who came across the man’s comment reacted to his speculation.

@oluwatobi_angel said:

“We bless God 🙏🏽🙏🏽, he is Good all the time SIR.”

@joymasterz said

“No vex. Since your own spperm is not working.”

@comradeomolara said

“She has been married in TZ right before the big wedding, we should expect that.”

@preemjaey said

“She has been married since now in Tanzania.”

@_big_oma said:

“For person wey don marry since February.”

Other netizens also shared their reactions to the dancing video of the newlyweds.

@queenshiennel said:

"That looks like a cute baby bump on priscy."

@tifeh.makinde said:

"This night made me know how much I love Priscy and Jux omg. i didn't sleep till I saw his performance and I'm going to work ahh my life. This marriage is blessed in the mighty name of Jesus Christ. Divorce/separation will never be the portion of you two. I'm so so happy for the two of you and I am rooting for the both of you forever. Goodnight."

Ruthlala05 said:

"So veekee and prudent hide priscy belle for us during her wedding congratulations baby girl."

