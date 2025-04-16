A video has captured the extent Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo went to while welcoming her in-laws from Tanzania

The actress is preparing for her daughter's wedding, taking place on April 17th in an undisclosed location in Nigeria

Fans were wowed after seeing the luxury items the actress gave to each of them as they shared their take about it

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that her in-laws from Tanzania have a great stay in Nigeria for her daughter's wedding.

Her daughter, Priscilla, will be having her traditional wedding on April 17th in Lagos state and some of her in-laws have started arriving in Nigeria.

In a video making the rounds online, the package Queen Mother as she is fondly called made for her in-law surfaced online.

The packages were carefully placed in the hotel rooms of each of her guests, and it had the couple's pictures and hashtag for the wedding. The items were kept in a red and blue small box.

Content of Iyabo Ojo's package goes viral

Each pack has a small bottle of Full Moon red wine with a Nigerian flag, face soap with vitamin C, customised clothe for Iyabo Ojo's last movie, Labake Olododo and some other luxury items.

The package also came with two lovely red roses and welcome to Nigeria was boldly written on it.

Recall that a few months ago, the invitation card for the wedding also leaked and the amount that friends and family would pay for the aso ebi amazed a lot of people.

See the video here:

How fans react to Iyabo Ojo's package

Reactions have trailed the video of what Iyabo Ojo put in her package for her in-laws. Here are comments below:

@meisy_daisy shared:

"To priscy's hater you can see she's not your mate, one genz girl I love so much can u see her level of exposure. My biggest blessed P, can't wait for my diana eneje oooo I love their wins."

@glitterstouch_makeovers wrote:

"Our in laws you see we are very nice Ekabo si orilede Nigeria, pls make una takia of my sister o she’s our precious girl that we all love. We are ready for #jo2025."

@omobola.kutemi reacted:

"Queen mother get doings aje."

@debbs_simi commented:

"I don book 20gb data for Saturday no loose guarding."

@sharheephar said:

"No be small thing. I don go borrow powerbank wey I go use on Thursday incase NEPA wan show pattern."

@ibkbetty stated:

"See levels. Only one Queen Mother fit run am."

Iyabo Ojo gets royal welcome back to Nigeria

Legit.ng had reported that Iyabo Ojo had returned to Nigeria after her daughter's lavish wedding in Tanzania.

The actress was welcomed like a queen at the airport as some of her best friends serenaded her there.

Iyabo Ojo was amazed at the crowd that came to welcome her, as she was almost in tears after seeing them.

