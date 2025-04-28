A Nigerian lady has shared her experience as one of the invigilators of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination

A Nigerian lady has gone viral online after revealing that she's one of the invigilators of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

In a video, she talked about the stress that came with ensuring the smooth conduct of the examination.

Female UTME invigilator shares experience

The video was posted on TikTok by @vibeswithriella who shared her experience while performing her role in the examination process.

According to her, invigilating the examination during the morning hours was stressful but she was still happy to perform the role.

Despite the challenges she faced, she also took a moment to wish all the candidates good luck in the examination.

She said:

"Nothing do my shoulder I just remember say I be JAMB invigilator. Nah cause this morning was stressful. Well I wish y'all good luck."

Reactions trail video of UTME invigilator

Many TikTok users reacted to the video, sharing their thoughts on the invigilator's experience.

Some acknowledged the difficulties of her role, while others appreciated her kind words of encouragement to the candidates.

@яι¢нιє ƒєℓιχ asked:

"Who notice the maths was hard?"

@neche_rine said:

"Omo. Abeg which center u dey?? I wan change jamb center."

@hopenice123 said:

"Physics almost kill me today. May God help me oo. Omo the calculation was too much."

@Alex ander said:

"Omo today exam was splendid. Na lekki headmaster betray me."

@batery said:

"I go use 1 hour 19 minutes for only English I say make I stretch my hand my eyes just go the time and nah only English I just do wo economics government and Islamic Dey God hand."

@they_envy_ricaa said:

"I dey boost jamb scores, bring in deals abeg, no carry my work go outside."

@Goodnews said:

"Ah never open that lekki headmaster since dem give me, exam na tomorrow, e no concern me, na my money I use buy form, no body go pressure me."

@David money said:

"Omor the literature really hard both the government. I just write to once I know and leave the rest for God."

@βօʍʂҟì said:

"Aunty Abeg my sir number na 188 Sha help me look am tell me make I know if I go right next year."

@Olasco Baby reacted:

"Pls the invigilator in my center said they will help us lodge complain 15 questions is missing in our English language 12pm batch at Gateway ICT South West we are much o please."

@meeky minash added:

"All this fine ones no dey come this side, nah old woman wey come keep face like say she knows me be4."

Watch the video here:

Invigilator shares experience with students

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man shared how he overheard students planning how to sit and pass answers in an examination.

The man, who was one of their invigilators, shared what he planned to do to them when they started the examination.

